Why Brentford’s Mamadou Sangare is looking like the bargain buy of the season

Before Mamadou Sangare had to convince the world of his talents, he had to conquer the streets. Growing up in the Malian town of Bamako, the teenager had to beat men twice his age to get noticed in the streets. “It was not 11 vs 11. There were times there were more than eleven players in a side, in grounds half the size of a normal football ground,” the breakout star of Gameweek One in English Premier League told FC Lens website last year.

He shocked some of the elderly players with his courage and resistance. One of them handed him a pamphlet of Yeelen Olympique, one of the most prestigious academies in the nation, conducting a selection trials. He barely wasted time to impress the selectors. He arrived in the stadium with a pair of battered boots. He left with a new pair of boots and a twinkle in the eye of the coaches.

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His first step to a long journey that involved transits in Salzburg, Liefering, Graz, Waregem, Hartberg, Vienna and Paris, to the West London suburb of Brentford thus began. The first impressions with the Bees, in a 3-0 evisceration of Tottenham Hotspur, with the 185 million pounds midfield heart of Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes, was so striking that Brentford looks like another stopover in his vault to grander stages of Europe.

Mamadou Sangaré 🔗 Keane Lewis-Potter Our first goal of the season pic.twitter.com/q2ODEw3XSf — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 22, 2026

It took him just six minutes to show that at 41 million pounds, he could be the bargain of the season where both Chelsea and Manchester City broke British transfer records to purchase midfield reinforcements. He strung a supreme line-splitting pass for Keane Lewis-Potter to slap a lethal cross into the box. Six minutes later, he and Dango Outtara tangoed in a thrilling one-two that produced the opening goal. The sequence summed up his virtues.

He gathered the ball in the inside right channel near the half-line, strolled upfield, passed to Outtara with outside of his left foot, cut infield, bursted past a pair of inattentive Spurs defenders and sewed a precise cutback to Lewis Potter. The confidence and energy grew. At the stroke of half-time, he produced a gorgeous back-heel after a swift pirouette to set-up Outtara, who was not quite in his wavelength. He apologised and later paid compliments to the new midfield bulwark. “He is talented, confident and intelligent,” he said. Lewis-Potter chimed in: “He is such a humble guy, hard-working, but he is absolutely unbelievable and a joy to play with every single day and all credit to him. He’s someone who I can link with as well and try to build a relationship with him.”

Versatile player

The blend of qualities is rare — rather a sui generis. His primary profile is to win the ball, which he performs with his strapping physicality and astute positioning. Midway through the first half, he redirected a Spurs counterattack by merely craning his left leg and intercepting the ball. He bullies his midfield counterparts with his raw strength and puts them under enormous pressure to concede the ball.

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A marauding war machine, he has considerable elasticity too. He is a trickster when he wants to, sometimes feinting and dribbling, wriggling himself out of tight spaces with cunning. He has the qualities of a classic box-to-box midfielder with a vast repertoire of passes and vision. as well as a modern No.6 with speed and strength. “I was trained as an attacking midfielder, but I feel really comfortable in the double pivot too,” he told FC Lens website

“I’m a versatile player. I’ve had technical ability since I was very young. I was lacking in physicality when I first arrived in Austria, so I worked a lot on that aspect during my various loan spells. My style is really based on playing forward. It comes naturally to me. Finishing is something I’m really working on,” he added. He filed a thunderous half-volley that the Spurs’ goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky repelled only upto Michael Kayode to put Brentford 3-0 up. Goals would fly off his boots soon, too. His coach for the national team Tom Sainfiet attests: “His multifunctional qualities are his strengths.”

Mamadou Sangare making an instant impact 👊@BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/W1VDie0LQq — Premier League (@premierleague) August 22, 2026

How he slipped through the radar of bigger clubs with a wider network of scouts is still a mystery, especially at a time when elite midfielders are the most prized asset in Europe, especially when he was pivotal to FC Lens finishing as runners-up last season. Perhaps, the scouts overanalysed the nomadic nature of his club careers. He spent his Salzburg stint with loan spells at four different clubs. He impressed everywhere, but nowhere did he find a permanent home. Or perhaps the disciplinary record was a blot. With Rapid Vienna, who he guided to Europa Conference League triumph in 2024, he picked up 16 yellow cards and two reds in 44 appearances across all competitions. “Sometimes I lose possession and lack concentration; those are things I need to work on,” he gave a brutal self-assessment.

One show might not make a summer. But the virtues shine in Sangare to become the next prized midfielder in the league. The boy who conquered the streets of men is ready to rule the most competitive league in the world.