Brentford slapping us: Reactions pour in as Man United suffer 4-0 humiliation

The mighty Manchester United were humbled 4-0 in the first half against Brentford on Saturday and Twitter was flooded with reactions.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said, “Brentford are slapping us up….my phones going off….my head hurts….my heart…HELP NEEDED” while Jamie Redknapp said, “I cannot believe what I’m watching from this Man United team. It’s like they’re a team that have got a Man United badge on and they’re just thrown out there.”

Former Premier league player Gabriel Agbonlahor said, “They’re not United. They’re not working for each other, like strangers, adding “If I was Manchester United, I’d be thinking ‘Ten Hag, just pack it up.”

According to Gary Neville Manchester United’s performance in the opening 30 minutes against Brentford was like a men’s side playing against under-9s.”

David De Gea was not on top of his game as United’s below par start to the season continued with a first-half implosion. He let what looked like a routine long-range shot from Josh Dasilva through him and inside the post as Brentford went ahead after 10 minutes. He then conceded as Mathias Jensen made it 2-0 and further goals from Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo gave Brentford a 4-0 lead at the break.