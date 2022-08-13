Brentford slapping us: Reactions pour in as Man United suffer 4-0 humiliation

Updated: August 14, 2022 12:00:27 am
The mighty Manchester United were humbled 4-0 in the first half against Brentford on Saturday and Twitter was flooded with reactions.
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said, “Brentford are slapping us up….my phones going off….my head hurts….my heart…HELP NEEDED” while Jamie Redknapp said, “I cannot believe what I’m watching from this Man United team. It’s like they’re a team that have got a Man United badge on and they’re just thrown out there.”
🗣 “I cannot believe what I’m watching from this Man United team. It’s like they’re a team that have got a Man United badge on and they’re just thrown out there.”
Jamie Redknapp’s passionate rant on Manchester United’s 4-0 humiliation in the first half to Brentford. pic.twitter.com/dOXVuw65dN
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 13, 2022
Brentford are slapping us up….my phones going off….my head hurts….my heart…HELP NEEDED
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 13, 2022
Former Premier league player Gabriel Agbonlahor said, “They’re not United. They’re not working for each other, like strangers, adding “If I was Manchester United, I’d be thinking ‘Ten Hag, just pack it up.”
❌ “They’re not United. They’re not working for each other, like strangers.”
😳 “Shambles kit, shambles club.”
👀 “If I was #MUFC, I’d be thinking ‘Ten Hag, just pack it up’…”
Gabby Agbonlahor is stunned at just how bad Man United have been pic.twitter.com/fhNJb3Dwyo
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 13, 2022
According to Gary Neville Manchester United’s performance in the opening 30 minutes against Brentford was like a men’s side playing against under-9s.”
Subscriber Only Stories
David De Gea was not on top of his game as United’s below par start to the season continued with a first-half implosion. He let what looked like a routine long-range shot from Josh Dasilva through him and inside the post as Brentford went ahead after 10 minutes. He then conceded as Mathias Jensen made it 2-0 and further goals from Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo gave Brentford a 4-0 lead at the break.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
Latest News
Farmers protest acquisition of 1,810 acres for Manesar township, demand better compensation
Gabriel Jesus scores 2 in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leicester, City thrash Bournemouth
Shrikant Tyagi arrest: Ex-BJP leader sends defamation notice to Noida police chief
Unsung Heroes: Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big
Gig workers flag concerns: Lack of incentives, insufficient backing from employers
World’s highest railway bridge over Chenab inaugurated in J&K’s Reasi
Liger promotions: Ananya Panday amps up the style quotient in chic ensembles
Cricket would probably end up being a franchise-based competition: Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton
IELTS scam: Three from education consultancy firm in Gujarat held for forging IELTS marksheets
PV Sindhu set to miss World Championships with injury
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Congress says ‘finally’
Chennai: Traffic diversions ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations, check which routes to avoid