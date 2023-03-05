Brennan Johnson double earns Forest 2-2 draw with struggling Everton

Forward Brennan Johnson scored two goals as Nottingham Forest twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against struggling Everton in a feisty Premier League game at the City Ground on Sunday.

Demarai Gray put Everton ahead from the penalty spot after Jonjo Shelvey fouled Dwight McNeil, before Johnson scored his first with a finish at the back post when Jordan Pickford could only parry the ball into his path.

Abdoulaye Doucoure netted his first goal for 18 months to restore Everton’s advantage before the half-hour mark with a header from close-range, but Johnson had the final say with a superb finish into the top corner after Doucoure gave the ball away in midfield.

Everton remained third-bottom of the table with 22 points from 26 matches, having played one game more than their relegation rivals. Forest are in 14th with 26 points from their 25 matches.

The visitors had a strong claim for a second penalty when Seamus Coleman appeared to be impeded by Forest midfielder Jack Colback but referee John Brooks turned down their vociferous appeals and he handed out eight yellow cards in a game that threatened to boil over at times.

Forest battled to create clear-cut chances but the quality of the excellent Johnson was enough to earn them a precious point in their bid to avoid being sucked into the relegation mix.