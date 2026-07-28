Embolo’s red vs Argentina in World Cup quarterfinal wrong, says IFAB

Referee Joao Pinheiro, of Portugal, gives a red card for Switzerland's Breel Embolo (7) during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The controversy around Argentina matches refuses to die down even after the end of the World Cup almost one and a half weeks ago with football’s law-making body IFAB on Tuesday saying that Switzerland’s Breel Embolo should not have been sent off during the quarter-final against the La Albiceleste.

Embolo had received a second yellow card during the second half with the match level at 1-1. Argentina struck twice in extra ⁠time ​to beat 10-man Switzerland 3-1 in Kansas City. The 29-year-old had gone down following a challenge by Leandro Paredes, and referee Joao Pinheiro initially booked the Argentina midfielder. But ​the ​VAR informed the referee that Paredes ⁠had not committed a foul, and Pinheiro booked Embolo instead for simulation.