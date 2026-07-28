Embolo’s red vs Argentina in World Cup quarterfinal wrong, says IFAB

The controversy around Argentina matches refuses to die down even after the end of the World Cup almost one and a half weeks ago with football’s law-making body IFAB on Tuesday saying that Switzerland’s Breel Embolo should not have been sent off during the quarter-final against the La Albiceleste.
Embolo had received a second yellow card during the second half with the match level at 1-1. Argentina struck twice in extra time to beat 10-man Switzerland 3-1 in Kansas City. The 29-year-old had gone down following a challenge by Leandro Paredes, and referee Joao Pinheiro initially booked the Argentina midfielder. But the VAR informed the referee that Paredes had not committed a foul, and Pinheiro booked Embolo instead for simulation.
“A yellow card (caution) which is not a second yellow card can only be reviewed to identify the player who committed the offence that was penalised; the offence itself cannot be reviewed / changed. The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 was well received and will be included in the detailed review of the VAR protocol… however, it may not be used as such until that review is concluded,” IFAB said.
Switzerland’s head coach, Murat Yakin, had slammed the VAR after the match, saying football wasn’t the winner.
“I wouldn’t say they were being favored. We had fair and open match. Both teams played football. Football wasn’t the winner today. We were punished by a mistake, not on our side. It was a decisive moment that determined the outcome of the match. We can complain now — but I congratulate Argentina,” Yakin said.
“He was fouled many times and he had a few very good moments in this game, but then he couldn’t help the team any more. I don’t blame him. Obviously, he is shattered because he could not help the team. It was a refereeing mistake,” he added.