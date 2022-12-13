scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Brazil’s Ronaldo’s infamous 2002 World Cup hair patch was not a fashion statement

Ronaldo says he sported the semi-circular patch to divert attention from his injury and stop people from asking questions about his fitness.

Ronaldo Nazário, Brazil hero of the 2002 World Cup. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Ronaldo Nazário, Brazil hero of the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, has an interesting story about why he decided to leave a semi-circle-like patch of hair in front of his head. He changed his look during the tournament, but Ronaldo wasn’t trying to make a fashion statement. Rather he wanted the attention to shift from his injury.

“Everyone was going on and on about my leg injury, questioning whether I could play in the semi-final,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Fifa.com. Ronaldo had limped out of the quarterfinal against England, a game Brazil won.

“I was sick and tired about hearing about it. So I cut my hair like tat, asked my team-mates what they thought, and they said, ‘it’s horrible. You can’t keep it like that.’

Read |Ronaldo Nazario: ‘Footballers need psychologists in life. Neymar will play for Brazil again … And Kaka’s English is not great!’

But knew his plan to move the focus away from his injury had worked. He scored in the semifinal against Turkey to take Brazil to the final.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The haircut became a rage but Ronaldo soon gave it up. He also apologised to all mothers for inspiring their sons to follow his style.

“It was horrendous. I apologise to all mothers who saw their sons with the same hairstyle.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 09:55:38 am
Next Story

BTS member Jin bids adieu to fans as he joins the military: ‘It’s curtain call time’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 13: Latest News
close