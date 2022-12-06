Brazilian stars Neymar and Richarlison on opposite ends of political spectrum but united by Joga Bonito

Before the World Cup party even started in Brazil, back home their famous No.10 had upset thousands of countrymen. Like some of his old teammates, who are worshiped in football’s spiritual home, Neymar had supported Jair Bolsonaro, the retired military officer, in the country’s presidential polls.

The far-right government under Bolsonaro, which came into power in 2018 had divided Brazil’s society and ahead of the elections held in October, the Canarinho (Brazil’s jersey) had become the symbol of Bolsonaro’s party, with his supporters wearing it at rallies.

In the last four years it had become the power symbol with which the far-right government started to identify, and as the likes of Ronaldinho, Neymar all came out in support of Bolsonaro there were unquiet scenes. According to reports, the jersey had become so synonymous with the right-wingers that those from the left or opposed to Bolsonaro even stopped wearing it. Neymar even sang a jingle in support of the Bolsonaro government.

And as Neymar was stretchered off after their opening game, Brazil didn’t go into a meltdown.

It was in complete contrast to what unfolded back in 2014, where the back injury he suffered was so bad that Brazil couldn’t even come out of it when they faced Germany in the semifinals. This time as he warmed the bench giving his injured ankle time to heal, Brazil didn’t miss him in the middle as much as one would have expected.

And as Neymar took the field against South Korea on Monday, he showed what he can offer to the side. Against the Asian team, which had only 72 hours to prepare for the fixture, the Brazilians finished the game within the first-half, with Vinicious Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta scoring goals that wanted them to carry the party to the final day in Qatar.

When the Samba boys have fun, it is impossible for the rest of the world not to join in. When they are in such celebratory mode, they become the life of the party. And when their No 10 is putting up a dazzling show, it gives space for the Brazil fans to dream about lifting another World Cup title.

Advertisement

For a few minutes when he was stretchered off, Neymar feared his World Cup was over. Yet, here he was, being the engine of this team that has an abundance of attacking options up front. “I was thinking of a million different things,” Neymar said. “I was afraid of not being able to play in this World Cup again but I have the support of all of my colleagues, my family and I tried to look for strength where I could not find it. When I was reading all of the messages of encouragement, it helped my recovery.”

And as the final whistle blew, Neymar went around the Stadium 974 thanking the fans. With a banner reading Pelé’s name – who is in hospital with health complications — for company he went around even pointing out to the Selecao crest, indicating how much it meant to wear the Canarinho again.

🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦 📷: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/AKH5pG51wS — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 5, 2022

“It’s hard to put it into words. I wish Pelé the best. He will become healthier very soon, I am sure,” he said.

If the opinions are still divided over Neymar, there is no such thing about Richarlison. Already a proud owner of what will be a top contender for the goal of the tournament, after netting Brazil’s third goal, Richarlison sprinted off to the bench to head coach Tite, who joined the rest of his team in Samba dance. So sure that they would progress into the quarterfinals, Brazil had arrived at Stadium 974 after rehearsing the dance moves.

Advertisement

“They are very young and have a love of dancing, joking and making moves. They said I had to learn how to do the moves,” Tite said. “They’re very tight and difficult, but we kept playing around. Richarlison was there and I said: ‘What’s that dance?’ I said: ‘If you do it, then I’ll do it.’ There are various people who will say it was disrespectful. I know there’s always a camera and I didn’t want it to be misinterpreted.”

“Neymar is the technical lead of the team. He is part of technical leadership. Each one has a striking feature, he is the centre that empowers the others,” coach Tite said.

If the Brazil fans were somewhat muted in celebrations when Neymar scored, they were not holding back when Richarlison scored. Back home, after he scored the scissor kick, he is revered these days. Not just for what he does with the ball, but what he did off the field too. In a team where most of the players supported the previous right-wing government, Richarlison was one of those rare ones, who stood up for the masses and openly against racism, poverty, gender violence, LGBTQ+ rights and other social issues.

He even expressed his displeasure as to how the Brazilian jersey was dragged into the dispute between the right and the left. And according to reports in Brazil, he even adopted a jaguar to highlight the threats to the country’s Pantanal wetlands.

During the Covid pandemic, when Bolsonaro kept calling Covid only as a flu, Richarlison backed the vaccination drive contradicting the government’s anti-science policy. And when thousands of people suffered from breathing issues in the Amazon, Richarlison provided oxygen cylinders during the pandemic.

Advertisement

While the over pouring love and affection for Richarlison might be seen as excessive, many in Brazil just see it as their way of thanking the man who made them fall back in love with the yellow and green jersey. For now, he is Brazil’s oxygen.