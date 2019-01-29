Brazilian mother narrates a football game for blind son from the stands

Toggle Menu
Silvia Grecco and Nickollas gained nation-wide fame after they were spotted on TV as she narrated a Palmeiras game to him from the stands.

Silvia Grecco and her son Nickollas, 12, are ardent supporters of the Sao Paulo based team Palmeiras. (Source:  Twitter/@palmeirasptd)

Silvia Grecco, a passionate Brazilian football fan, recently became a national celebrity after TV cameras spotted her narrating her local team’s soccer matches live to her blind and autistic son. Grecco and her son Nickollas, 12, are ardent supporters of the Sao Paulo based team Palmeiras. Nickollas is blind and autistic – and loves watching football. Therefore the mother and son duo regularly watch matches from the stands, where the mother narrates whatever happens on the pitch.

“I describe details: this player is wearing short sleeves, the color of their football boots, hair color,” AFP quoted 56-year-old Grecco as saying.

“My narrating is something of my emotions. I’m not a professional,” said Grecco. “Everything I see and feel, I tell him, even when I need to curse the referee!” Grecco said after a recent game between Palmeiras and Botafogo de Ribeirao Preto. Palmeiras won the match by a margin of 1-0.

Interestingly, Nickollas’ father and sister, support other teams. However, her mother has found out a unique way to avoid family divisions. She resorted to the skills of none other than the boy’s idol, PSG star Neymar when they met at an event.

“Neymar lifted him on his shoulders and he passed his hand through Neymar’s hair, it was a big moment! So I asked Neymar what team he used to support as a child, and he said he was a Palmeiras fan!,” Silvia said.

“So I said ‘Do you see, Nickollas? Your mother, your player … I think your team should be Palmeiras,'” she beamed at her son.

