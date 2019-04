Brazilian legend Pele reportedly hospitalised in Paris

Soccer great Pele has reportedly been hospitalized in Paris for medical exams after feeling ill following a meeting with Kylian Mbappe in the French capital.

Advertising

According to Brazilian TV network Globo, Pele had a cold and was medicated at his hotel. He woke up still feeling ill and was taken to a hospital on Wednesday.

The 78-year-old Pele and Mbappe, the French forward who has drawn comparisons with the Brazilian great after helping France win the World Cup last summer as a teenager, met as part of their ambassador roles for a Swiss watchmaker.

According to Globo, Pele’s fever has passed and he was expected to be released within hours. The network said Pele’s schedule has not been changed.

I met Kylian Mbappe and his parents last night in Paris at @Hublot event. We talked goals, World Cups and watches. Great company! /Estive com @KMbappe e seus pais ontem à noite, durante um evento da @Hublot em Paris. Falamos sobre gols, Copas do Mundo e relógios. Grande encontro! pic.twitter.com/U63hLWy0mV — Pelé (@Pele) 3 April 2019

Pele’s representatives did not answer questions from The Associated Press but referred to Globo’s report when asked to confirm whether the three-time World Cup winner was hospitalized.

Advertising

Pele has frequently been admitted to hospitals in the last few years for kidney and prostate procedures.

Pele’s meeting with Mbappe had initially been planned for last November but was postponed because of the Brazilian’s poor health at the time.