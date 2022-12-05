Brazil vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: BRA lock horns with KOR with QF spot at stake

FIFA World Cup 2022 Brazil vs South Korea Live Scorecard: Favourites Brazil will look to punch their tickets for the quarterfinals when they take on a resilient South Korea on Monday at the Stadium 974. This match may turn out to be a banana skin fixture for the Selecao and they will have to carefully navigate around this Korean team, who are bubbling with confidence after defeating Portugal in their last Group match. The victory against Portugal coupled with Uruguay’s defeat of Ghana, propelled the Asian nation to this last 16 fixture.

Brazil will be sweating over their star Neymar’s fitness, who head coach Tite confirmed fit for this match after missing the last 2 group matches due to an ankle injury. Tite’s side is blessed with an array of attacking talent, making it one of the best squads at the tournament, but in the last two games without their talisman, they have been unconvincing going forward. There were murmurs that Brazil are better off without Neymar, but even the biggest critics of the Paris Saint-Germain forward would confess that the side have been flat without him, an acknowledgement of how dependent Tite’s system is on his creative spark, chance creation, and on-ball ability.

South Korea’s approach will test two key areas of doubt for Brazil. The first will be the attacking balance of the team to be able to create against a defence that affords very little space in between the lines and presses with intensity. Neymar’s return is a huge bonus for the Selecao, but how much of a role he can play, and for how long, remains to be seen. The second test will be defending wide areas. South Korea’s most potent attacking – in this case probably counterattacking – strategy has been to advance down the wings with pace and energy, get the technically gifted Son to come narrow, and overload wide areas to launch balls into the box.