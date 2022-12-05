Brazil vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: BRA lock horns with KOR with QF spot at stake

FIFA World Cup 2022 Brazil vs South Korea Live Scorecard: Favourites Brazil will look to punch their tickets for the quarterfinals when they take on a resilient South Korea on Monday at the Stadium 974. This match may turn out to be a banana skin fixture for the Selecao and they will have to carefully navigate around this Korean team, who are bubbling with confidence after defeating Portugal in their last Group match. The victory against Portugal coupled with Uruguay’s defeat of Ghana, propelled the Asian nation to this last 16 fixture.
Brazil will be sweating over their star Neymar’s fitness, who head coach Tite confirmed fit for this match after missing the last 2 group matches due to an ankle injury. Tite’s side is blessed with an array of attacking talent, making it one of the best squads at the tournament, but in the last two games without their talisman, they have been unconvincing going forward. There were murmurs that Brazil are better off without Neymar, but even the biggest critics of the Paris Saint-Germain forward would confess that the side have been flat without him, an acknowledgement of how dependent Tite’s system is on his creative spark, chance creation, and on-ball ability.
South Korea’s approach will test two key areas of doubt for Brazil. The first will be the attacking balance of the team to be able to create against a defence that affords very little space in between the lines and presses with intensity. Neymar’s return is a huge bonus for the Selecao, but how much of a role he can play, and for how long, remains to be seen. The second test will be defending wide areas. South Korea’s most potent attacking – in this case probably counterattacking – strategy has been to advance down the wings with pace and energy, get the technically gifted Son to come narrow, and overload wide areas to launch balls into the box.
Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death.
Kely and Flavia Nascimento and Arthur Arantes do Nascimento said in an interview aired Sunday night that Pelé, who is also undergoing chemotherapy in his fight against cancer, is expected to leave the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo once he fully recovers from the respiratory infection. Neither the family nor the hospital have any predictions in that regard. (READ)
A night after Japan upended Spain and topped their group, neighbours South Korea pulled off another surprise, beating Portugal to advance to the round of 16 at the expense of Uruguay — and stretching the theme of the Asian surge in the World Cup in another night of wild drama.
It seemed a lost cause for South Korea against Portugal, comprising not only Cristiano Ronaldo but also an ensemble of Europe’s most valued players. The task seemed bleaker when Portugal scored as early as the fifth minute, through Lus Ricardo Horta. (READ MORE)
Cameroon struck in injury time to down Brazil while Switzerland put three past a leaky Serbian defence to win their last game of Group G. The results had no real bearing on the group though as Brazil and Switzerland both qualified for the Round-of-16. This is the third World Cup in a row where the Swiss have moved past the group stage.
Serbia had to win to qualify for the knockouts while Switzerland could afford to look at the Brazil-Cameroon result with hopes of moving on to the next round. (READ MORE)
Brazil predicted XI: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr
South Korea predicted XI: Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Kyung-won, Young-gwon, Jin-su; In-beom, Woo-young; Hee-chan, Kang-in, Heung-min; Gue-sung
Both Japan and Korea are in the Round of 16 tonight. Here's some glimpses from the 2002 edition where both these countries were hosts.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Brazil vs South Korea from Stadium 974. Brazil will be looking to sidestep this Asian challenge which has the potential to be a banana skin fixture for them while Korea will be hoping to continue their momentum from the Portugal victory. Stay tuned for live updates.