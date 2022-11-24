Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Favourites BRA look to avoid upset against dark horses SER

World Cup 2022, Brazil v Serbia Football Match Live Updates: Brazil are one of the hot favourites to go all the way at the World Cup this year, justifiably so given their team is full of superstars like Neymar Jr, Gabriel Jesus, Thiago Silva, Vinicius Jr. Tite’s side, despite a strangely muted build-up to the tournament given the divisive political situation in their country, arrive in Qatar as the ones to watch.
However, they face their trickiest group stage test in their very first game against Serbia. Coach Dragan Stojkovic has not fallen for the trope of some other promising European teams, hoping for his talented players to produce moments of brilliance. Instead, this is a well-drilled team adept at holding the ball, and getting their top players, including the strike partnership of Aleksandr Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic, as well as talented ball-playing midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, to gel together.
A point would be huge for their hopes to make it through to the knockout stages for the first time, an outcome that will likely dampen Brazilian spirits.
The geography shifts abruptly as you walk from Bin Mansoura Metro Station to Grand Hamad Stadium. The skyscrapers of central Doha fade in the distance, minarets pierce the cloudless skies. The bristle of the city drowns in the suffocating quiet of the neighborhood, but for the tyre-screech of luxury cars that blurs through the near-empty road.
Just 20 kilometers off Corniche it seems further distant from the endless bustle of the World Cup-soaked Doha. From nowhere manifests the undecorated facade of the stadium, once Doha’s premier stadium and home to the Al-Arabi Sports Club, but now slumbering in the past glories, unstained by uber-modernity.
For the last one week, though, the calm has been shaken off. Swathes of policemen in black jackets and caps with slick automatics tucked in their waistbands prowl the locale. The beep of sirens intrude the quietude. On those days, an army of men and women in the yellow and green flock to the ground, as though for a pilgrimage. (READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Brazil's first match of the 2022 World Cup against dark horses Serbia. With Argentina and Germany already tasting defeat in their first matches of the tournament, Brazil will hope to avoid any upset as they look to start their campaign on a more positive note.