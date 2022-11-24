Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Favourites BRA look to avoid upset against dark horses SER

World Cup 2022, Brazil v Serbia Football Match Live Updates: Brazil are one of the hot favourites to go all the way at the World Cup this year, justifiably so given their team is full of superstars like Neymar Jr, Gabriel Jesus, Thiago Silva, Vinicius Jr. Tite’s side, despite a strangely muted build-up to the tournament given the divisive political situation in their country, arrive in Qatar as the ones to watch.

However, they face their trickiest group stage test in their very first game against Serbia. Coach Dragan Stojkovic has not fallen for the trope of some other promising European teams, hoping for his talented players to produce moments of brilliance. Instead, this is a well-drilled team adept at holding the ball, and getting their top players, including the strike partnership of Aleksandr Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic, as well as talented ball-playing midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, to gel together.

A point would be huge for their hopes to make it through to the knockout stages for the first time, an outcome that will likely dampen Brazilian spirits.