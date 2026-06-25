Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Neymar set to return as BRA face off vs SCO in Miami

Brazil vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: BRA take on SCO in Miami.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: Brazil and Scotland will face off in a crucial encounter in Miami on Wednesday night with Round of 32 implications. While Brazil are sure to finish as Group leaders if they draw or win against Scotland and if Morocco fail to beat Haiti, the Scottish warriors will strengthen their place as the best third-placed team if they can come away with a point. If they beat Brazil, they are guaranteed to finish with 6 points and finish in the top two.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team looked decent against a weak Haiti side where they thrashed the minnows 3-0 last week with Matheus Cunha grabbing a brace and Vinicius Jr chipping in with another goal. But they still look far away from the free-flowing Samba side of yore. On Wednesday night, they’ll have the services of their superstar Neymar back so it’ll be interesting to see if he’ll come back into the line up straight away or be introduced later in the match.

Story continues below this ad For Scotland, they will almost certainly be one of the best third placed team if they can hold Brazil in this match but they can also aim to finish as the top 2 in the group if they can pull off a huge upset on the night. After defeating Haiti 1-0, they fell by the same margin to Morocco so they’ll be a little bit under pressure to get back to winning ways. FOLLOW BRAZIL VS SCOTLAND FIFA WORLD CUP LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES BELOW Live Updates Jun 25, 2026 12:42 AM IST Brazil vs Scotland World Cup LIVE: Head to head Matches: 5 Brazil wins: 4 Scotland wins: 0 Draw: 1 Jun 25, 2026 12:37 AM IST BRA vs SCO World Cup LIVE: Predicted lineups Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Magalhaes, Santos, Guimaraes, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, Cunha Scotland: Gunn, Patterson, Hanley, Hendry, Robertson, McGinn, McTominay, Ferguson, Gannon-Doak, Adams, Shankland Jun 25, 2026 12:35 AM IST Brazil vs Scotland World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome All eyes will be on Neymar as the superstar is in the team to face Scotland on Wednesday night. If he will start the match or play a cameo role will depend on coach Ancelotti. It's a crucial encounter in the group with huge Round of 32 repercussions. If Brazil win, they are likely to finish on top of the group. If Scotland somehow defeat the Selecao, they will also finish in the top 2. In case, they drop points, they still have a chance to qualify as one of the best 3rd placed team. All to play for tonight. Follow our live blog to find out how the match transpires. At Real Madrid and now with Brazil, coach Carlos Ancelotti has brought the best out of Vinicius. (AP Photo) Vinicius-Ancelotti reunion giving Brazil sceptics a reason to believe again Vinicius Junior could scarcely conceal his delight after Brazil’s 3-0 victory over Haiti on Saturday. Truth be told, he made little effort to. There was not an iota of reticence in his grin. In an all-scourging world that lacks a moral compass, not acting stoically could be precarious. Yet, the standard-bearer of football’s most decorated team does exactly that. At a Brazil press conference in 2024, he broke down in tears. Not snivelling, but bawling. Unrelenting racism testing his tolerance threshold, Vinicius had announced: “I am losing the will to play football.”

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