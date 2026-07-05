Brazil vs Norway Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live: Can BRA defeat NOR for first time ever?

Brazil vs Norway FIFA World Cup live score: BRA take on NOR in RO16. (AP)

Brazil vs Norway Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live: Two of the most talked about forwards in world football will collide in the New York New Jersey Stadium, also called the Metlife Stadium, when Brazil’s Vinicius Junior and Norway’s Erling Haaland come face to face in a hotly anticipated World Cup Round of 16 match. There’s also the fact that Brazil have never beaten Norway in the 4 times these two teams have gone head to head.

While both Haaland and Vinicius are familiar foes in the Champions League where the Brazilian’s Real Madrid and the Norwegian’s Manchester City have locked horns countless times, this will be one of the rare instances where these two goal-scoring behemoths will meet each other wearing their national colours. Haaland, meanwhile, will also stand across another very familiar face as Brazil and Arsenal defender Gabriel will be looking to one-up the Norwegian behemoth after their spicy battles in the Premier League.

Story continues below this ad Both Vinicius and Haaland are in hot form in the World Cup, scoring 4 and 5 goals respectively and are firmly in the race for the golden boot which France’s Kylian Mbappe leads at present with 7 goals and 2 assists, followed by Argentina’s Lionel Messi with 7 goals. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF BRAZIL VS NORWATY FIFA WORLD CUP RO16 MATCH BELOW Live Updates Jul 5, 2026 11:03 PM IST BRA vs NOR World Cup LIVE: Check out the squads Norway: Orjan Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik, Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Skiri Ostigård, David Moller Wolfe, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Torbjorn Heggem, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langås, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge, Fredrik Aursnes, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Oscar Bobb, Antonio Nusa Brazil: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton, Éderson, Douglas Santos, Alex Sandro, Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bremer, Ibañez, Léo Pereira, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinícius Júnior, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Endrick, Rayan Jul 5, 2026 10:50 PM IST Brazil vs Norway FIFA World Cup LIVE: Haaland meets Gabriel again Vinicius Jr is not the only familiar foe Haaland has to contend with in this match. Standing acroos the foeld from him tonight will also be arch-rival Gabriel with whom the Norwegian behemoth has had spicy contests in the Premier League when Manchester City have taken on Arsenal. Haaland historically has had the edge over the Brazilian defender, having scored 4 times in their last 4 meetings. Gabriel, meanwhile, has also lost more duels (16) vs Haaland than any other Premier League player, according to Opta. Jul 5, 2026 10:45 PM IST BRA vs NOR World Cup LIVE: Last time these two met at a World Cup In one of the strangest World Cup stats ever, the almighty Brazil have never beaten Norway in all their 4 head to head meetings. Even more stranger is the fact that our of the 4 matches, Brazil have lost 2 while two matches have been draws. The most famous encounter between these two teams was in the 1998 World Cup where Norway had defeated Brail 2-1 with goals from Tore Andre Flo and Kjetil Rekdal. The Selecao had taken the lead through Bebeto but were eventually pegged back. Jul 5, 2026 10:40 PM IST Brazil vs Norway FIFA World Cup LIVE: Head to head Matches: 4 Brazil won: 0 Norway won: 2 Draws: 2 Jul 5, 2026 10:36 PM IST BRA vs NOR World Cup LIVE: Predicted lineups Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Santos, Guimaraes, Casemiro, Rayan, Neymar, Cunha, Vinicius Jr Norway: Nyland, Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe, Berge, Berg, Odegaard, Nusa, Sorloth, Haaland Jul 5, 2026 10:32 PM IST Brazil vs Norway FIFA World Cup LIVE: Hello and Welcome One of the most hotly anticipated contests of the World Cup is finally upon us as Brazil's Vinicius Jr and Norway's Erling Haaland will stand face to face with each other in a rare match-up in their national colours in the Round of 16 at the Metlife Stadium. Haaland, the Manchester City superstar and Vinicius, Real Madrid's fiery winger had met countless times in the Champions League but this one is arguably their most important encounter yet. Who comes out on top tonight? Follow our live blog to find out. L-R: A still from Norge-Brasil, ein fotballopera and Norway beating Brazil in 1998 WC. (Credit: arekalvo.no/X) How Norway’s 1998 upset win over Brazil inspired a comic opera When Norway beat Brazil at 1998 World Cup, writer and satirist Are Kalvø zeroed in on one iconic image from the game. The famous frame showed a very skinny Tore André Flo of Norway trying to break free from a stocky Brazilian Junior Baiano. In the grainy photograph Flo was agape, eyes flailing as Baiano held his shirt from behind like a leash. The referee would award Norway a penalty that would give them a historic 2-1 win over the multiple World Champions.

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