‘Brazil vs Japan like a final’: Ancelotti on Asian giants ahead of WC R32 match

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on Asian giants Japan ahead of their World Cup 2026 clash, calling Monday night’s Round of 32 match a virtual “final” for the five-time champions.
The former Real Madrid boss said Japan could stand on level terms with Brazil in the knockout clash to be played at the Houston Stadium, calling them one of the best sides in the world.
“Japan is one of the best national teams in the world, and we have the utmost respect for them – this will be like a Final. There are no disorganised teams these days; that doesn’t exist anymore. There are teams with less individual quality, but that also has to do with genetics.
“But to say there’s a team that lacks difficult deployment and tactics – no, not anymore. Everyone trains, and that’s surprised me. The only difference is individual quality,” Ancelotti told reporters on Sunday.
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Both teams pack a lot of attacking quality, as was evidenced during the group stages. Brazil netted seven goals in three games to top Group C, while Japan matched the tally in Group F, where they finished second behind the Netherlands.
Ancelotti dismissed the favourites tag around Brazil, insisting that no team stood above the other in the knockouts.
“I don’t agree with the talk of favorites; I believe every match in this competition is very difficult, and there are several things we must take into account – on one hand, the enormous pressure, and to date, there’s no clear favorite national team to win the World Cup.”
Brazil had a mixed run in the group stages where they were held by 2022 semi-finalists Morocco before they stormed past Haiti and Scotland. While Vinicius Jr. has spearheaded the Selecao attack, Ancelotti also lauded the return of veteran Neymar from his recent injury.
“Neymar is making tremendous progress in his recovery, and in the last week he’s achieved significant improvement, with the limitation set at 15 minutes, but it will be tomorrow when we make the decision.”