‘Brazil vs Japan like a final’: Ancelotti on Asian giants ahead of WC R32 match

World Cup 2026: Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has lauded Japan as one of the best teams in the world ahead of the R32 clash. (AP Photo)

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on Asian giants Japan ahead of their World Cup 2026 clash, calling Monday night’s Round of 32 match a virtual “final” for the five-time champions.

The former Real Madrid boss said Japan could stand on level terms with Brazil in the knockout clash to be played at the Houston Stadium, calling them one of the best sides in the world.

“Japan is one of the best national teams in the world, and we have the utmost respect for them – this will be like a Final. There are no disorganised teams these days; that doesn’t exist anymore. There are teams with less individual quality, but that also has to do with genetics.