Brazil vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Mighty BRA look to avoid knockout shock

Japan: Zion Suzuki, Keisuke Osako, Tomoki Hayakawa, Yukinari Sugawara, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Yuto Nagatomo, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Ayumu Seko, Hiroki Ito, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Junnosuke Suzuki, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Yuito Suzuki, Kaishu Sano, Takefusa Kubo, Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Ayase Ueda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai.

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The Selecao seem to have grown into the tournament as the group stage progressed, ending with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Scotland. But they now face a Japanese side who were efficiency personified on the football field in the group stage. Japan owes a lot to the influence that Brazilian legends who have played in their league many years ago have had on their remarkable rise in the sport. And now, they are looking to become the villains in Brazil's latest quest to reclaim a trophy that is so inextricably tied to their identity but has evaded them for 24 years now.

Brazil vs Japan, Netherlands vs Morocco: Round of 32 throws up early jeopardy

Brazil and the Netherlands will feel the noose more. Brazil have exited early only in the inaugural 1930 edition and 1966, while the Netherlands haven't missed Round of 16 ever. (AP Photo)

One is a tactical duel between two of the smartest teams on either side of the Mediterranean. The other is a meeting between Asia’s most sophisticated football project and the sport’s greatest superpower. And almost hidden behind those heavyweight ties is another intriguing subplot: co-hosts USA and Canada have landed precisely the draw they would have wished for.

The World Cup has finally reached the point where every mistake will be terminal. After the group-stage, for some, the arithmetic is over. The safety nets have disappeared. Brazil and the Netherlands will feel the noose more. Brazil have exited early only in the inaugural 1930 edition and 1966, while the Netherlands haven’t missed Round of 16 ever. READ MORE