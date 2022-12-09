World Cup 2022, Brazil vs Croatia Quarter Final Live Score: BRA vs CRO lineups, team news and more coming up

Brazil vs Croatia Live, World Cup 2022 Quarter Final: Croatia play Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Friday. Brazil have reached at least the quarter-finals in their last eight World Cups. . They were champions in 1994 and 2002 and runners-up in 1998, but have only reached the semi-finals once since then – as hosts in 2014.
Brazil are unbeaten in their four meetings with Croatia (W3 D1). The teams have met twice in the World Cup, with Brazil winning 1-0 in 2006 and 3-1 as hosts in 2014.
In four games so far, Croatia have won only once in 90 minutes – a 4-1 group stage win over Canada either side of goalless draws with Morocco and Belgium, before overcoming Japan on penalties with the score deadlocked at 1-1 after extra time.
Wary about revealing details of the grand how-to-stop-Messi plan, the Netherlands’s coach Van Gaal would however reveal one detail. On who play-acted Messi’s role in the drills planned to stop the great Argentine footballer.
It was Noa Lang.
'I can tell you that,' said Van Gaal. ”Because that has no influence on the announcement of the tactical plan. Noa [Lang] also thought it was logical that he could simulate Messi. So that's great,” the coach laughed.
He also talked about his scouts have been studying Messi. “We have three scouts here who followed Argentina at the tournament and normally we get three scouting reports. So you can use some of that and of course I also watched an Argentina match and Danny Blind at least three or four. And then we make a plan.”
He then made an interesting observation about Argentina’s playing style against Poland.
“I found it remarkable that Argentina played against Poland in three different systems. Maybe they wanted to try something. We are of course the Netherlands and if you look at the results against Argentina, it is fairly equal.”
The quality of players in the middle of the park for this tie is incredible. Croatia have Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic – the trio central to everything they do on the field. Brazil, meanwhile, boast the likes of Neymar, Pacqueta and Casemiro. But here’s where the similarities end.
While Brazil’s midfield – in fact, their attackers overall – are young and pacy, Croatia’s ageing midfield comes into this match on the back of a tiring Round-of-16 encounter that went to penalties. While Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic control all play, they are also prone to leave vast spaces in the middle, which Brazil could easily exploit. [Read more]
Well, those were two awfully long days, weren't they? But we've got football back at the 2022 World Cup with the quarterfinals action beginning. Five time world champions Brazil face the 2018 runner ups Croatia in the first one. While Brazil lost their last group stage match to Cameroon, Croatia are yet to be beaten at this World Cup, having played two draws, and won the remaining two games including the Round of 16 clash against Japan. Lots on the promise today, stay tuned for all the live updates from the first quarter final.