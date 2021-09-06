scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 05, 2021
Brazil vs Argentina suspended as health officials attempt to detain visiting players mid-match

Brazil vs Argentina was suspended for a “failure to follow health regulations”.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 6, 2021 1:48:36 am
brazil vs argentinaAston Villa players Martinez and Buendia, and Tottenham duo Lo Celso and Romero, came to play for Argentina despite the Premier League not wanting players to be released for international duty due to the need to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel on their return.

Brazil vs Argentina was suspended on Sunday night as the Brazilian Health Authorities stormed onto the pitch to detain Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero for allegedly breaking Covid-19 protocols.

Earlier, the four Argentine players from the English Premier League were ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the World Cup qualifier between the South American rivals.

The four players were still seen getting on the Argentina team bus ahead of the game. Brazil’s health agency had also instructed the four players to return to the “country of origin” without giving more details.

Now they have been caught up in Brazilian quarantine restrictions.

If Argentina & players didn’t follow required Brazilian health protocols then FIFA has to award the forfeit victory to Brazil.

Above is the official statement from the Conmebol- which reads as follows: “By decision of the match referee, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup Qualifiers is suspended.”

(With AP inputs)

