Brazil vs Argentina suspended as health officials attempt to detain visiting players mid-match

Brazil vs Argentina was suspended on Sunday night as the Brazilian Health Authorities stormed onto the pitch to detain Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero for allegedly breaking Covid-19 protocols.

Earlier, the four Argentine players from the English Premier League were ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the World Cup qualifier between the South American rivals.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Footage shows Brazilian officials entering the pitch during the Brazil vs Argentina game to allegedly detain 4 Argentinian players who had entered the country from England pic.twitter.com/3X0PkNghmN — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) September 5, 2021

Aston Villa players Martinez and Buendia, and Tottenham duo Lo Celso and Romero, came to play for Argentina despite the Premier League not wanting players to be released for international duty due to the need to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel on their return.

The four players were still seen getting on the Argentina team bus ahead of the game. Brazil’s health agency had also instructed the four players to return to the “country of origin” without giving more details.

Now they have been caught up in Brazilian quarantine restrictions.

If Argentina & players didn’t follow required Brazilian health protocols then FIFA has to award the forfeit victory to Brazil.

Por decisión del árbitro del partido, el encuentro organizado por FIFA entre Brasil y Argentina por las Eliminatorias para la Copa del Mundo queda suspendido. — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) September 5, 2021

Above is the official statement from the Conmebol- which reads as follows: “By decision of the match referee, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup Qualifiers is suspended.”

(With AP inputs)