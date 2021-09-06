Brazil vs Argentina suspended as health officials attempt to detain visiting players mid-match

Updated: September 6, 2021 1:25:03 am
Brazil vs Argentina was suspended on Sunday night as the Brazilian Health Authorities stormed onto the pitch to detain Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero for allegedly breaking Covid-19 protocols.
Earlier, the four Argentine players from the English Premier League were ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the World Cup qualifier between the South American rivals.
Former Barcelona teammates – #Messi , #Neymar and #DaniAlves in an animated discussion as #Brazil vs #Argentina is stopped. #brazilvsargentina #Bra #ARG #BRAvsArg #FIFAWCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/FmoQ0RNyCT
— Rahul ® (@RahulSadhu009) September 5, 2021
The four players were still seen getting on the Argentina team bus ahead of the game.
Brazil’s health agency had also instructed the four players to return to the “country of origin” without giving more details.
Brazil vs. Argentina has been stopped.#Bra #Arg #BRAvARG #Brazil #Argentina pic.twitter.com/QludupdKK0
— Rahul ® (@RahulSadhu009) September 5, 2021
Aston Villa players Martinez and Buendia, and Tottenham duo Lo Celso and Romero, came to play for Argentina despite the Premier League not wanting players to be released for international duty due to the need to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel on their return.
Now they have been caught up in Brazilian quarantine restrictions.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-