Copa America Semi-Final 2019 Live Score, Brazil vs Argentina Football Live Score Streaming: South American giants lock horns for final spot

Copa America Semi-Final 2019 Live Score, Brazil vs Argentina Football Live Score Streaming Online Updates: The much-anticipated clash in the ongoing Copa America is all set to take place as hosts Brazil will lock horns with Argentina in the first semi-final of the tournament on Wednesday. Both the South American nations have shared a fair amount of criticism and will go into the clash with everything on stake. While Brazil made it to the final four after defeating Paraguay on penalties, Lionel Messi’s Argentina secured a 2-0 victory over Venezuela.

Now with the semi-finals on board, one can expect a high-intensity clash between the arch-rivals. Comparing the head-to-head stats, Brazil lead the tally with 41 wins, three more than Argentina, in the 106 matches that have been played between both the nations so far.