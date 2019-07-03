Copa America Semi-Final 2019 Live Score, Brazil vs Argentina Football Live Score Streaming: South American giants lock horns for final spot

Toggle Menu
Copa America Semi-Final 2019 Live Score Streaming Online, Brazil vs Argentina Football Live Score Stream Online: Both the South American nations have shared a fair amount of criticism and will go into the clash with everything on stake.

Copa America Semi-Final 2019 Live Score, Brazil vs Argentina Football Live Score Streaming Online Updates: The much-anticipated clash in the ongoing Copa America is all set to take place as hosts Brazil will lock horns with Argentina in the first semi-final of the tournament on Wednesday. Both the South American nations have shared a fair amount of criticism and will go into the clash with everything on stake. While Brazil made it to the final four after defeating Paraguay on penalties, Lionel Messi’s Argentina secured a 2-0 victory over Venezuela.

Now with the semi-finals on board, one can expect a high-intensity clash between the arch-rivals. Comparing the head-to-head stats, Brazil lead the tally with 41 wins, three more than Argentina, in the 106 matches that have been played between both the nations so far.

Probable Playing XI: 

Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Filipe Luís; Arthur, Casemiro; Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho, Everton; Roberto Firmino

Argentina (4-1-2-1-2): Franco Armani, Juan Foyth, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes; Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi; Sergio Agüero, Lautaro Martínez

