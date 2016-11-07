Brazil target Argentina to erase World Cup humiliation

Since Tite took, Brazil has won four straight matches in South American qualifying and leads the group with 21 points. Since Tite took, Brazil has won four straight matches in South American qualifying and leads the group with 21 points.

Brazil gets another chance to erase the humiliation of that 7-1 loss to Germany when it takes on Argentina on Thursday in a World Cup qualifier at the Mineirao Stadium.

The five-time World Cup champions were beaten by Germany in the semifinals of the 2014 tournament at the same venue in Belo Horizonte, located 350 kilometers (220 miles) north of Rio de Janeiro.

“Of course returning here still touches all of us, even those that didn’t play,” Brazil coach Tite said. “But we have to know how to work in all situations. Two years have passed and we are in a different moment.”

Since Tite took, Brazil has won four straight matches in South American qualifying and leads the group with 21 points from 10 matches. Argentina is five points behind.

Three Brazilians who are likely to start against Argentina played against Germany: Real Madrid left back Marcelo, Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho and Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho. Chelsea winger Willian is not expected to start, but also played against Germany.

Many others who played against Germany like Chelsea defender David Luiz and Atletico Mineiro striker Fred are not expected to return to the national team anytime soon.

Some of the first Brazil players to arrive in Belo Horizonte were also pledging to make fans forget about the 7-1 loss.

“Brazil has a chance to rewrite history,” Paulinho said. “We are not going to change what happened, but we can leave a good impression this time. After all we went through in 2014, this is a chance to make a comeback against a great team.”

Defender Rodrigo Caio, who had just turned professional in 2014, said “this is a new Brazil, and fans will see that on the field. I can only imagine what that game was like for those that played.”

Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar were expected to arrive on Tuesday, set to compete against each other.

Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza told The Associated Press that he is concerned about not reaching the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This is almost unthinkable for a team led by Messi that lost the 2014 final to Germany 1-0.

After Brazil, Argentina faces Colombia on Nov. 15 in another tough test.

“I’m worried because the qualifying is still not assured and must still be won,” Bauza said.

The four automatic spots from South American qualifying are now held by Brazil, Uruguay (20 points), and Ecuador and Colombia (17). A fifth spot will be decided by a playoff.

