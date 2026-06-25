World Cup 2026: Who will Brazil face in Round of 32? Netherlands, Japan, or Sweden?

FIFA World Cup 2026, Brazil Round of 32 Schedule & opponent: Vinicius Jr. continued his stellar form, keeping his name in the scoresheet for the third straight game as Brazil defeated Scotland 3-0 in their final game of the group stages on Thursday to qualify for the Round of 32 as the leaders of Group C.

Following a hard-fought 1-1 draw in their campaign opener against Morocco, the Selecao were quick to get back on their feet, registering two big wins, making their way into the knockouts.

Rank Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Brazil 3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7 2 Morocco 3 2 1 0 6 3 3 7 3 Scotland 3 1 0 2 1 4 -3 3 4 Haiti 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0

The previous edition’s semifinalist, Morocco, finished second to advance to the next round as well. The African nation will be up against Group F winners.