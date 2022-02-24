Terror-stricken Brazil football players stranded in war-torn Ukraine ask for evacuation

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis intensifies, Brazilian footballers and their families in the war-torn country have appealed to their government to evacuate them. A video clip showed players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, with their families, gathered in a hotel in the Ukrainian capital.

Journalist Arthur Quezada posted a video on Twitter where several Brazilian players were seen appealing to the authorities in their home country to get them out of Ukraine.

Jogadores brasileiros do Shakhtar e do Dínamo estão reunidos com as famílias em um hotel de Kiev. Acabaram de gravar esse vídeo pedindo ajuda das autoridades brasileiras para deixar o país. pic.twitter.com/7ah1RuKGo2 — Arthur Quezada (@ArthurQuezada) February 24, 2022

In the video alongside their families from a hotel in Kyiv, Junior Moraes, who plays as a forward for Donetsk, says the group are gathered waiting for a plan to leave the capital.

The 34-year-old goes on to state that the situation is “one of despair.”

READ | Shakhtar Donetsk manager reacts as Russia invades Ukraine

According to Quezada, Moraes also sent an audio message, saying, “Borders are closed, banks [are shut], there is no fuel, there will be a shortage of food, there is no money. We are gathered waiting for a plan to leave Ukraine.”

Moraes also posted a statement on his official Instagram page, saying: “All friends and family, the situation is serious and we are stuck in Kiev waiting for a solution to get out. We are inside a hotel. Pray for us.”

Brasileiro Júnior Moraes, do Shakhtar Donetsk, acaba de postar isso no Instagram. Jogadores brasileiros estão com dificuldades de sair da Ucrânia. pic.twitter.com/XKLzG0AVSm — Arthur Quezada (@ArthurQuezada) February 24, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine, stating any foreign interference would lead to “consequences they have never seen.” Reacting to the development, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister called it a “full-scale invasion” and a “war of aggression” and said that the country will “defend itself and win”.

Martial law has been declared in Ukraine, news agency AP reported, as Russia launched military strikes in the region. The Russian defence ministry said that Ukraine’s air bases and military infrastructure has been neutralised, according to reports. Whereas Russian-backed separatists claimed control of two towns in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, said Reuters.

US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has denounced the move calling it an “unprovoked and unjustified” attack. He is expected to announce further sanctions against Russia along with the G7 leaders and allies on Thursday.