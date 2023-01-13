scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Brazil legend Ronaldo set to marry for the third time after announcing engagement

Ronaldo was previously married to his fellow Brazilian footballer Milene Domingues until they split in 2005.

Ronaldo is now set to marry for the third time (Image: Instagram/ @CelinaLocks)

Brazil legend Ronaldo is all set for a summer wedding in 2023 with businesswoman Celina Locks after she announced the engagement on social media.

The pair have been in a relationship for more than seven years. They are reportedly set to tie the knot in June after Ronaldo made a formal proposal during a Caribbean getaway.

“YES, I do. I love you, forever Ronaldo,” the 32-year-old captioned her photo, to which Ronaldo wrote “I love you” in the comment section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by C E L i N A (@celinalocks)

Ronaldo, who is now President of LaLiga side Valladolid, also bought a controlling stake in his former club Cruzeiro in 2021.

Ronaldo, who played for Cruzeiro as a teenager in the early 1990s before becoming one of the most successful center forwards in footballing history, did the deal with the help of Brazilian investment bank XP.

Less than a year after former Brazil great Ronaldo got involved with the club, Cruzeiro has made it back into the country’s top football league.

It is the second foray into management for the former PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona and Corinthians striker. Ronaldo bought a 51% stake in Spanish club Real Valladolid in 2018.

