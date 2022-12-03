scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Brazil legend Pele has respiratory infection, but remains stable – Medical Report

Pele was admitted to the hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to reevaluate his treatment for cancer after he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021.

PELEMessages of support have poured in from around the world including from Brazil coach Tite at the World Cup in Qatar.

Brazilian soccer legend Pele was diagnosed with a respiratory infection but remains in a stable condition, a medical report showed on Friday.

“The medical team diagnosed a respiratory infection, which is being treated with antibiotics. The response has been adequate, and the patient, who remains in a common room, is stable, with general improvement in health status,” said the report from hospital Albert Einstein.

The 82-year old will remain hospitalized for the next few days to continue treatment, his medical staff added.

On Thursday, the former forward posted a photo on Instagram thanking his supporters for the positive messages he has received.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 08:39:49 am
