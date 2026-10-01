Brazil land in Kolkata amid tight security, loud cheers

Five-time football world champions Brazil landed in Kolkata on Thursday night for their much-anticipated friendly with India on Saturday. As soon as the team arrived in the City of Joy, they were taken under a heavy security cover in a bus to their hotel. With security at its tightest level, the police did not even allow supporters to gather near the airport or line the roads along the route.
When the Selecao reached their hotel, they received a warm welcome, with the loudest cheers reserved for striker Vinicius Jr and legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti. In a video shared by the Indian Football X handle, players like Marquinhos, Endrick and Gabriel, alongside Vinicius and Ancelotti, were seen entering the hotel.
Coach Ancelotti and one of the player in his squad will attend the pre-match press conference at the team hotel on Friday morning with the team set to train at the Salt Lake Stadium from 4pm.
Bem-vindos a Kolkata! 🇧🇷
কলকাতায় স্বাগতম! 🇮🇳
Welcome to Kolkata! 👋🏻#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/jQLLtxiozN
— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 1, 2026
As per PTI, Brazil have also brought their own chef and hygiene manager to Kolkata and made special food arrangements during their stay. Meat, cheese and even water for the team have been brought in as part of the arrangements. The hotel has also made provisions to meet the team’s specific dietary requirements for food preparation and storage.
Brazil arrived in Kolkata without Barcelona star Raphinha, who left the national team on Wednesday as a precaution due to swelling in his right thigh. The Brazilian Football Confederation said in its statement that the winger had “a small muscle oedema” detected by a scan.
The 29-year-old was substituted at halftime during his side’s 4-2 friendly win over Australia on Tuesday, sparking concern in the Barcelona-based media that they may be about to lose a key player for a period due to injury.
The India-Brazil match is part of the hosts’ series of fixtures against World Cup teams, which began with the September 25 game against Panama in Bengaluru. After the Brazil game, India will next face two-time world champions Uruguay, coached by their former star Diego Forlan, on October 6, before travelling to New Zealand for two more friendlies in November.
(With PTI inputs)