Brazil land in Kolkata amid tight security, loud cheers

Five-time football world champions Brazil landed in Kolkata on Thursday night for their much-anticipated friendly with India on Saturday. As soon as the team arrived in the City of Joy, they were taken under a heavy security cover in a bus to their hotel. With security at its tightest level, the police did not even allow supporters to gather near the airport or line the roads along the route.

When the Selecao reached their hotel, they received a warm welcome, with the loudest cheers reserved for striker Vinicius Jr and legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti. In a video shared by the Indian Football X handle, players like Marquinhos, Endrick and Gabriel, alongside Vinicius and Ancelotti, were seen entering the hotel.