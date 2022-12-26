scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Brazil keen to hire Zinedine Zidane – Report

Brazil are searching for a new manager after Tite resigned after defeat to Croatia.

ZidaneFormer Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. (Reuters File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Zinedine Zidane has been touted as a possible successor of Tite as Brazil’s next manager, the French newspaper L’Equipe has reported.

Brazil are searching for a new manager after Tite resigned after the defeat to Croatia.

According to the French outlet, the Brazilian FA are hoping to appoint a foreigner after Tite quit following the country’s shock quarter-final exit at the World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Rafael Benítez are among the others to have been linked with role with Brazil.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Stop seeing killings in Kashmir on the basis of religion: J&K L-G Man...
Stop seeing killings in Kashmir on the basis of religion: J&K L-G Man...

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in May 2021 and has been linked with several jobs, including the French national team and at Manchester United before they appointed Erik ten Hag.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Zidane won three successive Champions League trophies as Real Madrid manager between 2015-16 and 2017-18 and also marshalled his side to LaLiga glory in both 2016-17 and 2019-20.

Zidane has also been linked with a return to club management and the France job. The president of the French Football Federation has indicated he will hold talks with France boss Didier Deschamps ‘next week’ in hope of extending his contract.

Advertisement

Deschamps, who won the World Cup for France as a player in 1998 and a manager in 2018, has been at the helm of Les Bleus since 2012.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 08:52:31 am
Next Story

DMK govt proved naysayers wrong of neglecting Coimbatore: Udhayanidhi

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 26: Latest News
close