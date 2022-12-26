Brazil keen to hire Zinedine Zidane – Report

Zinedine Zidane has been touted as a possible successor of Tite as Brazil’s next manager, the French newspaper L’Equipe has reported.

Brazil are searching for a new manager after Tite resigned after the defeat to Croatia.

According to the French outlet, the Brazilian FA are hoping to appoint a foreigner after Tite quit following the country’s shock quarter-final exit at the World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Rafael Benítez are among the others to have been linked with role with Brazil.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in May 2021 and has been linked with several jobs, including the French national team and at Manchester United before they appointed Erik ten Hag.

Zidane won three successive Champions League trophies as Real Madrid manager between 2015-16 and 2017-18 and also marshalled his side to LaLiga glory in both 2016-17 and 2019-20.

Zidane has also been linked with a return to club management and the France job. The president of the French Football Federation has indicated he will hold talks with France boss Didier Deschamps ‘next week’ in hope of extending his contract.

Advertisement

Deschamps, who won the World Cup for France as a player in 1998 and a manager in 2018, has been at the helm of Les Bleus since 2012.