Brazil vs Japan, Netherlands vs Morocco: Round of 32 throws up early jeopardy

One is a tactical duel between two of the smartest teams on either side of the Mediterranean. The other is a meeting between Asia’s most sophisticated football project and the sport’s greatest superpower. And almost hidden behind those heavyweight ties is another intriguing subplot: co-hosts USA and Canada have landed precisely the draw they would have wished for.

The World Cup has finally reached the point where every mistake will be terminal. After the group-stage, for some, the arithmetic is over. The safety nets have disappeared. Brazil and the Netherlands will feel the noose more. Brazil have exited early only in the inaugural 1930 edition and 1966, while the Netherlands haven’t missed Round of 16 ever.

But for four teams in particular, the Round of 32 has delivered exactly the sort of story FIFA would have hoped for.

FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd-place Standings

Netherlands vs Morocco: Familiar strangers

It is one of those fixtures that almost feels domestic. The Dutch know Morocco intimately. So do the Moroccans. Several Moroccan internationals grew up in the Netherlands, came through Dutch academies or have spent years in the top flight Eredivisie. Ronald Koeman scarcely needed a scouting report after his side secured top spot in Group F. He admitted as much, describing Morocco as “a very good team” whose players are already well known to Dutch football.

That familiarity makes this fascinating.

The Netherlands have perhaps been the tournament’s most fluent attacking side outside the traditional favourites. They have scored freely, pressed aggressively and looked increasingly comfortable with every outing. Yet there remains one concern: they have conceded in every group match. Koeman himself acknowledged that his side still needs greater compactness and defensive discipline.

Morocco are perfectly built to exploit exactly those moments.

Unlike the fairy-tale side that thrilled the world four years ago by defending deep and counter-attacking, this Moroccan generation has become increasingly comfortable dictating possession while still carrying frightening pace in transition. Their draw against Brazil earlier in the tournament proved they can live with elite opponents. They arrive without fear.

It is also a match loaded with emotion. Thousands of Moroccan fans living across Europe have traditionally turned Dutch venues into seas of red and green. Monterrey may witness something similar.

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For all the glamour elsewhere in the bracket, this could quietly become the knockout round’s highest-quality tactical contest.

Japan vs Brazil: The ultimate examination

Japan probably could not have asked for a tougher reward.

They topped nobody’s list of favourites before the tournament but have once again demonstrated why they are Asia’s benchmark. Their football has been crisp, technically secure and relentlessly collective. Every player seems to understand exactly where to be.

Now come Brazil. There is something wonderfully symbolic about the pairing.

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Japan’s entire football revolution has borrowed heavily from Brazil’s influence. The J.League invited Brazilian players and coaches during its formative years. Technical football became an obsession. Generations of Japanese players grew up idolising Brazilian stars while trying to merge that creativity with Japanese discipline.

Now the student meets the master.

Brazil have not been spectacular in every game, but they have been relentlessly efficient. They topped Group C ahead of Morocco, remaining unbeaten, and possess match-winners across the pitch.

Yet, Japan are exactly the sort of opponent Brazil would rather avoid.

They press intelligently, recover possession quickly and perhaps move the ball faster than anyone in Asia. Their challenge will be turning long spells of neat possession into chances before Brazil’s individual brilliance decides the contest. If Japan are to produce one of the great World Cup upsets, this is the stage.

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The draw the hosts wanted

The bracket has smiled on the hosts.

The United States, despite ending the group stage with a defeat, still finished atop Group D and will meet Bosnia and Herzegovina rather than one of Europe’s traditional heavyweights. It is a fixture they will believe they can win, particularly playing at home.

Canada, too, will head into their Round of 32 game with a feeling of having more than a good chance of progressing further. They will face South Africa, who have gone from being ridiculed to finding redemption in a space of a week. It’s an open match, with both teams fancying their chances.

More importantly, neither host has been forced into an immediate collision with Brazil, Germany, Argentina, France or England.