Brazil invite Messi to leave mark on Walk of Fame at famous Maracana stadium

Now, Argentina’s great footballing rivals Brazil have invited Messi to leave an indelible mark at their mythical Maracana stadium.

Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the World Cup final. AP

Lionel Messi’s world cup triumph has been met with universal love in the footballing world; all parochialisms have melted away in the significance of the moment.

“The Superintendency of Sports of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Suderj) has the honor to invite you to leave your mark on the Maracanã Walk of FAME, eternalizing your name in the history of world soccer and the Maracanã, together with stars like Pelé , Garrincha, Rivelino, Ronaldo Phenomenon and others”, notes the invitation from Adriano José dos Santos, president of the association.   This is the second attempt to add Messi to the Maracana Walk of Fame. They had tried it first during 2019 Copa America where Argentina had lost to Brazil in the semi-final.  “ Lionel Messi showed all his importance on and off the pitch. Winning the World Cup is the crowning glory of a beautiful and victorious career. Nothing fairer than the Maracana pays tribute to him. In the end, Messi is a genius of the ball ,” said dos Santos.  If Messi agrees, he will join the list of foreign players honoured in the stadium: the Chilean Elías Figueroa, the Uruguayans Alcides Ghiggia and Sebastián Abreu and the German Franz Beckenbauer, among others.  

In 2019, when Ronaldinho was honoured at the Maracana, he had said: ““This is one of the greatest achievements of my career.”

