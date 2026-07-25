Brazil vs India football match in Kolkata? CBF in advanced talks for historic friendly: Reports

The Brazil national football team could be heading to India for an international friendly, with Kolkata emerging as the likely host. According to a report from ESPN Brasil, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is in advanced talks with Indian organisers to bring the five-time world champions to the subcontinent.

The discussions between the CBF and Indian stakeholders reportedly began during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The driving force behind Brazil’s interest in playing in India is the massive support the Seleção received from Indian fans during the tournament, with images of passionate supporters flooding social media.

According to the report, Brazil are scheduled to play three friendlies between the end of September and the beginning of October. Two games have already been confirmed against Australia – on September 25 in Townsville and September 29 in Brisbane. The CBF is now negotiating a third fixture, which could potentially be hosted in India.