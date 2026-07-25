Brazil vs India football match in Kolkata? CBF in advanced talks for historic friendly: Reports

The Brazil national football team could be heading to India for an international friendly, with Kolkata emerging as the likely host. According to a report from ESPN Brasil, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is in advanced talks with Indian organisers to bring the five-time world champions to the subcontinent.
The discussions between the CBF and Indian stakeholders reportedly began during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The driving force behind Brazil’s interest in playing in India is the massive support the Seleção received from Indian fans during the tournament, with images of passionate supporters flooding social media.
According to the report, Brazil are scheduled to play three friendlies between the end of September and the beginning of October. Two games have already been confirmed against Australia – on September 25 in Townsville and September 29 in Brisbane. The CBF is now negotiating a third fixture, which could potentially be hosted in India.
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While Brazil’s opponent for the proposed match has not yet been finalised, ESPN Brasil reported that there were also strong demands to host the team in Bangladesh, Singapore, and Qatar. However, negotiations have only progressed with India at this stage.
Should the one-off match be finalised and played in Kolkata, it would add another chapter to the city’s long and storied relationship with Brazilian football. Pele famously played at Eden Gardens with New York Cosmos against Mohun Bagan in 1977, before returning to the city decades later.
The ongoing World Cup campaign ended in disappointment for the five-time champions, with Norway delivering a knockout blow in the Round of 16. Despite high hopes and a star-studded squad, Brazil’s journey came to a crushing halt earlier than expected. Vinícius Júnior was in sensational form throughout the tournament, scoring four goals and providing an assist, but his individual brilliance could not carry the team past the Norwegian challenge.
Carlo Ancelotti, who had taken over with the dream of securing a record-extending sixth title for Brazil, saw his side’s campaign end in sorrow. The defeat marked Brazil’s earliest World Cup exit since 1990