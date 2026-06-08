Brazil beyond Vinicius, Neymar: Older, taller, tougher and built to win?

The first thing that stands out about Brazil’s World Cup squad is not Neymar’s return. Nor is it Vinicius Junior’s rise to superstardom.

It is the birth date column.

Brazil will arrive at the World Cup with the oldest squad in the country’s history. Carlo Ancelotti’s 23-man group has an average age of 29 years and 6 months, older even than Dunga’s experienced squad that travelled to South Africa in 2010. In a football culture that has traditionally celebrated youthful exuberance and fearless improvisation, it is a striking choice.

Yet age is only part of the story.

Look closer, and another pattern emerges. This Brazil team is taller, more physical, and comprises a larger contingent of domestic league players than any Selecao squad since they won the 2002 World Cup.

Taken together, it reveals something important about the first World Cup team assembled by Ancelotti: a Brazil side built less around romance and more on reliability.

The squad Ancelotti unveiled feels less like a collection of artists and more like a carefully assembled tournament machine. Fifteen members of the squad were also present in Qatar four years ago. Even Neymar, absent from Ancelotti’s plans for much of the past year, has been recalled at 34, while 38-year-old goalkeeper Weverton, who momentarily passed out when his name was announced, is another nod towards experience.

ALSO READ | Will Crown Prince & Euro winner Lamine Yamal succeed King Messi at World Cup

The squad’s physical profile offers another clue to Ancelotti’s thinking. Brazil’s average height is around 1.82 metres, one of the highest in the nation’s World Cup history. Modern football increasingly rewards physical superiority, especially in transitions, defensive duels and set-piece situations. The days when Brazil could dominate simply through technical brilliance are long gone.

Story continues below this ad

Perhaps the most intriguing development, however, lies closer to home.

Seven players in the squad currently play their club football in Brazil, accounting for almost 30 per cent of the group. That is the highest proportion in more than two decades and reflects the growing financial strength of clubs such as Flamengo, Botafogo and Santos, which have managed to bring established internationals back from Europe.

Yet, this remains fundamentally a European team. Seventeen members of the squad still play on the continent, with the Premier League alone supplying eight players. The result is a fascinating hybrid: a Brazilian team rooted at home but shaped by the demands of Europe’s elite competitions.

Ancelotti’s plan

If the numbers explain what Ancelotti wants Brazil to be, the players explain how he hopes to achieve it.

Story continues below this ad

For all the attention surrounding Neymar and Vinicius, this is not a squad designed around two stars carrying everyone else. One of Ancelotti’s greatest strengths has always been his ability to create balance between match-winners and system players, and Brazil’s squad reflects that instinct.

The most intriguing inclusion is 19-year-old Rayan, the former Vasco da Gama forward who represents the opposite of everything the squad’s age profile suggests. Tall, direct and fearless, he is one of the brightest prospects in Brazilian football and a reminder that the country’s production line of attacking talent remains intact. He is unlikely to begin the tournament as a starter, but World Cups have a habit of introducing young players to global audiences.

Brazil’s national football team head coach Carlo Ancelotti with Brazilian Soccer Confederation President Samir Xaud. (AP Photo) Brazil’s national football team head coach Carlo Ancelotti with Brazilian Soccer Confederation President Samir Xaud. (AP Photo)

The midfield, meanwhile, belongs to Bruno Guimaraes. At Newcastle United, he has developed into one of Europe’s most complete midfielders, capable of controlling tempo, progressing the ball and covering enormous distances without possession. If Vinicius is the player opponents fear most, Guimaraes may be the player Brazil can least afford to lose.

Alongside him, Lucas Paqueta provides the creativity and unpredictability that remain central to Brazil’s footballing identity. He drifts between midfield and attack, linking phases of play and creating spaces others exploit. Together, Guimaraes and Paqueta could determine whether Brazil become merely efficient or genuinely dangerous.

Story continues below this ad

Direct style

Further forward, Ancelotti appears likely to favour a more direct style than many of his predecessors. The objective will not be endless possession but rapid transitions, using Vinicius’ pace and the athleticism around him to attack unsettled defences. It is a blueprint familiar from Ancelotti’s club sides: structured without the ball, devastating when space opens up.

Behind them stands a defensive unit built on experience. Marquinhos remains the leader of the back line, while Alisson Becker provides the assurance every serious contender needs. For years, Brazil’s goalkeepers were supporting actors in stories dominated by attackers. Alisson has quietly become one of the finest in the country’s history, capable of winning matches when tournaments get tight and margins disappear.

The faces that dominate billboards remain familiar. Neymar is back. Vinicius is the headline act. But the team’s identity feels different. It is less dependent on individual inspiration and more invested in collective stability.

That, ultimately, is Ancelotti’s gamble.

Brazil’s greatest teams were remembered for beauty. This one appears determined to add something else to the equation: control. After 24 years without a World Cup title, the world’s most successful football nation seems willing to sacrifice a little romance in pursuit of something far more valuable.

A sixth star.