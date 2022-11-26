Brazil fans wish for Neymar’s broken leg but Argentinians treat Messi like god, Portuguese hail Ronaldo as king: Raphina

Brazil forward Raphinha has made a scathing attack on fan’s ill-treatment of his compatriot Neymar following his ankle injury during their World Cup opener against Serbia.

Raphinha took to social media on Friday evening and jumped in defence of his teammate and went on to say that Brazil fans ‘do not deserve’ the talent of Neymar.

Raphinha slams Brazil fans for Neymar treatment. (Screengrab) Raphinha slams Brazil fans for Neymar treatment. (Screengrab)

“The Argentina fans treat Messi like a god. The Portugal fans treat CR7 like a king. Brazil Fans encourage Ney to break his leg,” Raphinha wrote on his Instagram story.

“The biggest mistake in Ney’s career is being born in Brazil, this country does not deserve his talent.”

In an Instagram story after the match, Neymar posted a text that mentioned the need to “have faith.”

“It’s about believing that everything will be OK despite the chaos. It’s the certainty that the best is yet to come. It’s understanding that everything has its own timing,” the text said.

Neymar sprained his ankle in the second half of a bruising match against Serbia on Thursday. He was in tears while sitting on the bench with ice around his ankle and limped off the field on his way to the locker room.

Neymar was substituted in the 79th minute, about 10 minutes after hurting his ankle while being tackled by Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic.

He will miss Brazil’s second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said on Friday.

Brazil will take on Switzerland on Monday.