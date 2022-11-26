scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Brazil fans wish for Neymar’s broken leg but Argentinians treat Messi like god, Portuguese hail Ronaldo as king: Raphina

The biggest mistake in Neymar’s career is being born in Brazil, this country does not deserve his talent, says Raphina

Brazil's Neymar goes down after sustaining an injury as Thiago Silva and Marquinhos look on. (Reuters)

Brazil forward Raphinha has made a scathing attack on fan’s ill-treatment of his compatriot Neymar following his ankle injury during their World Cup opener against Serbia.

Raphinha took to social media on Friday evening and jumped in defence of his teammate and went on to say that Brazil fans ‘do not deserve’ the talent of Neymar.

Raphinha slams Brazil fans for Neymar treatment. (Screengrab)

“The Argentina fans treat Messi like a god. The Portugal fans treat CR7 like a king. Brazil Fans encourage Ney to break his leg,” Raphinha wrote on his Instagram story.

Read |Kaka slams Neymar’s performance against Serbia in World Cup opener

“The biggest mistake in Ney’s career is being born in Brazil, this country does not deserve his talent.”

In an Instagram story after the match, Neymar posted a text that mentioned the need to “have faith.”

“It’s about believing that everything will be OK despite the chaos. It’s the certainty that the best is yet to come. It’s understanding that everything has its own timing,” the text said.

Neymar sprained his ankle in the second half of a bruising match against Serbia on Thursday. He was in tears while sitting on the bench with ice around his ankle and limped off the field on his way to the locker room.

Neymar was substituted in the 79th minute, about 10 minutes after hurting his ankle while being tackled by Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

He will miss Brazil’s second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said on Friday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring documentPremium
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring document
Anurag Kashyap on his dark phase: ‘I imploded, went off Twitter, we...Premium
Anurag Kashyap on his dark phase: ‘I imploded, went off Twitter, we...

Brazil will take on Switzerland on Monday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 10:15:19 am
Next Story

Three Maoists killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 26: Latest News
close