Brazil coach Tite agrees new contract

Brazil coach Tite gestures during the match. (REUTERS) Brazil coach Tite gestures during the match. (REUTERS)

Brazil coach Tite has been given a new four-and-a-half-year contract to lead them into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Wednesday. Although Brazil disappointed at this year’s tournament in Russia, exiting to Belgium at the quarter-final stage, the CBF were keen to hold on to a coach who is both highly rated and popular.

“The CBF is investing in a long-term project in guaranteeing the technical commission six-and-a-half years at the head of the Selecao,” Rogerio Caboclo, the CBF’s executive director of management, said in a statement. “We believe that careful planning and execution will take Brazilian football to the results we expect.”

Tite took over as coach in June 2016 with Brazil languishing out of the qualifying spots for the Russia World Cup after a poor start under his predecessor Dunga. The former Corinthians manager quickly turned things around, leading his side on a record nine-match winning streak that made Brazil the first team to qualify for Russia.

Yet although they arrived as joint favourites, they stuttered through the group stage, drawing their first game and winning the next two in a less convincing fashion than they were used to. They beat Mexico 2-0 in the last 16 but were then unfortunate to be knocked out 2-1 by Belgium in one of the best matches of the tournament.

Tite avoided much of the backlash that often greets Brazilian teams who fail to make it to the World Cup final and most fans were keen to see him continue in the role. Many of his backroom staff — including former Arsenal player Edu — will remain alongside him, the CBF said.

“As I see it, the CBF gave us the conditions in which to build an atmosphere of unity and of professionalism and that is the way we will continue,” Tite said. “It is a big challenge and we are delighted to face up to it with the focus on the upcoming games and tournaments.”

