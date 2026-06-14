‘We did not play well’: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti after 1-1 draw with Morocco

Players of Brazil leave the pitch at the end of the World Cup Group C soccer match against Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said that his team need to play better than they had performed in the 1-1 draw against Morocco, saying while he wasn’t disappointed by the result, he wasn’t exactly thrilled by it either.

The Selecao looked hapless in the first half of their World cup clash with Morocco, conceding first in the 21st minute from a Saibari finish. Vinicius equalised in the 32nd ⁠minute to save the 5-time world champion’s blushes. Brazil improved in the second half but were still unable to break through the Africa nation’s low block, ultimately ending up sharing the spoils.

“We did not play well: a few challenges, ‌a very imbalanced team, we lost several balls and I think we have to do better in that sense. I am not disappointed by this result and ​I’m not satisfied either Ancelotti said after the match.