‘We did not play well’: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti after 1-1 draw with Morocco

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said that his team need to play better than they had performed in the 1-1 draw against Morocco, saying while he wasn’t disappointed by the result, he wasn’t exactly thrilled by it either.
The Selecao looked hapless in the first half of their World cup clash with Morocco, conceding first in the 21st minute from a Saibari finish. Vinicius equalised in the 32nd minute to save the 5-time world champion’s blushes. Brazil improved in the second half but were still unable to break through the Africa nation’s low block, ultimately ending up sharing the spoils.
“We did not play well: a few challenges, a very imbalanced team, we lost several balls and I think we have to do better in that sense. I am not disappointed by this result and I’m not satisfied either Ancelotti said after the match.
Morocco made the brighter start, patiently working the ball down the flanks and posing an early threat through Achraf Hakimi and Bilal El Khannouss while Brazil looked to strike on the counter.
Morocco repeatedly sliced through Brazil’s midfield with alarming ease, exposing gaps between the lines as teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi displayed his talent.
Brazil’s first sniff at goal came in the 14th minute, but Igor Thiago failed to make the most of it, fluffing his header.
Seven minutes later, the five-times world champion’s defensive frailties were laid bare.
Lucas Paqueta was dispossessed in midfield, allowing Brahim Diaz to slip Saibari through as centre backs Marquinhos and Gabriel were caught flat-footed.
Alisson compounded the error with an ill-timed charge off his line, and Saibari calmly lofted the ball over the goalkeeper to give Morocco the lead.
Brazil continued to struggle against Morocco’s intensity and organisation, although the Africans were unable to turn their superiority into further goals.
Instead, it took only a moment of brilliance from Vinicius to haul Brazil level in the 32nd minute.
Collecting a pass from Bruno Guimaraes on the left edge of the box, he cut inside onto his right foot and rifled an unstoppable shot into the far top corner.