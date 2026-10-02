Brazil are here, but euphoria still lukewarm a day before India friendly

India's head coach Khalid Jamil, and Brazil's head coach Carlos Ancelotti, front, greet each other during a press conference ahead of a friendly soccer match between Brazil and India, in Kolkata, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

The railings on the roads surrounding the Salt Lake Stadium have been adorned with posters of India’s friendly vs Brazil. Inside the stadium, last-minute preparations are underway for one of the biggest football matches ever on Indian soil.

But as one leaves the vicinity of the stadium, it becomes a struggle to imagine that the Selecao are indeed present in the City of Joy. Except for some match hoardings scattered around the city, there are many more Durga Puja banners on the streets as Bengal prepares for its biggest festival in about a fortnight.

There weren’t even a gaggle of fans present near the team hotel with just a few enthusiasts wearing Brazil jerseys scattered around the stadium when the five-time world champions trained before the match. This meant that either the strict security blanket for this match has put a lot of people off or the excitement about the occasion hasn’t quite reached fever pitch.