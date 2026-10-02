Brazil are here, but euphoria still lukewarm a day before India friendly

Sayak Dutta is Copy Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express and is based in Kolkata. He specializes in the coverage of football, cricket, and a variety of other sports. ... Read More
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The railings on the roads surrounding the Salt Lake Stadium have been adorned with posters of India’s friendly vs Brazil. Inside the stadium, last-minute preparations are underway for one of the biggest football matches ever on Indian soil.
But as one leaves the vicinity of the stadium, it becomes a struggle to imagine that the Selecao are indeed present in the City of Joy. Except for some match hoardings scattered around the city, there are many more Durga Puja banners on the streets as Bengal prepares for its biggest festival in about a fortnight.
There weren’t even a gaggle of fans present near the team hotel with just a few enthusiasts wearing Brazil jerseys scattered around the stadium when the five-time world champions trained before the match. This meant that either the strict security blanket for this match has put a lot of people off or the excitement about the occasion hasn’t quite reached fever pitch.
Ticket sales have been slow to pick up as well. After the initial surge when the booking window opened on September 2, the interest started plateauing with the official ticketing app showing seats still available in many blocks just a day before the game. Considering Kolkata’s close affinity with South American football stars — having hosted Pele’s New York Cosmos in 1977 and Lionel Messi and Argentina back in 2011 — tickets for this match not selling out yet is a surprise.
“The lowest-priced tickets were sold out in a flash. Now, there are tickets left of Rs 3,500 and above. In a Kolkata derby, these Rs 3,500 seats are priced at just Rs 100. With Durga Puja coming up, who will buy such expensive tickets? Even the jerseys are not selling as they should, ” a jersey seller outside the stadium said.
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and captain Marquinhos, however, talked about the warmth by which they were welcomed in the country.
“It’s a great opportunity to come here to a country like India. It’s a great opportunity for us to play a great game and, of course, to win. I’ve been part of the team for so long, but also for the new players, it’s so important to receive this welcome, whether in training or in the game. It’s a great motivation for the team to do well and make sure Brazil stays at the top after the World Cup,” the skipper said.
“It’s a golden opportunity to be in India, with so much support. It’s a very big motivation. Outside Brazil, India is probably one of the countries where there is the biggest support and fan base for the entire squad. So, it’s a pleasure for all of us to be here.”
Ancelotti said that the match was not a test for the Brazil squad but an opportunity, adding that the Selecao respects the Indian team which eked out a 1-1 draw against 44th-ranked Panama.
“For the players, it’s not a test or an opportunity to prove themselves. We are still defining the final squad for the match,” the legendary Italian said. He singled out India striker Ryan Williams as the one to watch out for while Marquinhos praised goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.