Brazil announces equal pay for men’s and women’s national football teams

The Brazil football federation CBF on Wednesday announced that players in the men’s and women’s national football teams would receive equal pay.

“The CBF has equalled the prize money and allowances between men’s and women’s football, which means the women players will earn the same as the men,” Rogerio Caboclo, the federation’s president , said in a statement.

After this move the country’s top women footballers such as Marta, Formiga and Leticia Santos will earn the same as Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino while representing the nation.

Brazil women’s team coach Pia Sundhage termed the announcement as ‘historic’.

The CBF stated that the move is “part of the journey of transformation” towards equality in football, which is also the most popular sport in the country.

The Brazilian men’s football team is regarded as one of the powerhouses in the sport after winning the World Cup a record five times. The women’s team finished runners-up in World Cup 2007 and won Olympic silvers in 2004 and 2008.

Australia, Norway and New Zealand are amongst the nations to have previously decided to have equal pay for their men’s and women’s teams.

