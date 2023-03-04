scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Bournemouth’s Philip Billing scores in opening seconds at Arsenal

No official time was given although the Premier League's Twitter feed counted 11 seconds while nine seconds was also posted on social media.

Bournemouth's Philip Billing, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Bournemouth’s Philip Billing scored one of the quickest goals ever in the Premier League to give his side a shock lead at leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Relegation battlers Bournemouth launched an audacious raid down the right straight from the kickoff and the ball was played across for Billing to side-foot into the net.

The quickest goal ever scored in the Premier League was Shane Long’s effort 7.69 seconds after kickoff for Southampton against Watford in 2019.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 21:08 IST
