Bournemouth’s Philip Billing scores in opening seconds at Arsenal

Bournemouth’s Philip Billing scored one of the quickest goals ever in the Premier League to give his side a shock lead at leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Relegation battlers Bournemouth launched an audacious raid down the right straight from the kickoff and the ball was played across for Billing to side-foot into the net.

No official time was given although the Premier League’s Twitter feed counted 11 seconds while nine seconds was also posted on social media.

The quickest goal ever scored in the Premier League was Shane Long’s effort 7.69 seconds after kickoff for Southampton against Watford in 2019.