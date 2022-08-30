scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Bournemouth sack manager Scott Parker after Liverpool loss

The club said the search for a new manager would begin immediately and that first team coach Gary O'Neil would take over in the interim .

Scott parkerParker said that he was "not surprised" at the result and that he need some new signings to strengthen his side, which had finished second in the second-tier Championship last season. (Source : Reuters)

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was sacked by the newly promoted Premier League club on Tuesday, three days after they were beaten 9-0 by Liverpool at Anfield for their third successive defeat.

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us,” the club’s owner, Maxim Demin, said in statement.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. “The club said the search for a new manager would begin immediately and that first team coach Gary O’Neil would take over in the interim.

Demin’s comments appear to be a response to Parker’s post-match interview at Anfield after the Premier League record-equalling defeat.

Parker said that he was “not surprised” at the result and that he need some new signings to strengthen his side, which had finished second in the second-tier Championship last season.

“It doesn’t surprise me. This is currently where it is at this moment in time. The players need help. Today proved too big a challenge. The levels were far too big,” he said after Saturday’s defeat. “We’ve got a decision to make as a club. There will be days like this. Time will tell. It’s a huge disappointment, a real humbling experience. “We have some days where hopefully we can get some help in and support and help the current team, who came up from the Championship,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

After winning their opening game of the season, at home to Aston Villa, the Cherries have suffered defeats in three straight games, but those fixtures came against Big Six opponents in Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:35:23 pm
Next Story

When Saif Ali Khan opened up about rumours of being drunk on set: ‘I was thrown out of a film, no one wanted to work with me then’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

A look at the accused and the roles they played
Moosewala murder

A look at the accused and the roles they played

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup 2022
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Hardik’s all-round show helps men in blue coast to victory
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 30: Latest News