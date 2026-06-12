Bosnia and Herzegovina manager – a poker player, who took the talking job

Google Sergez Barbarez and the first search result will be from a poker website CardPlayer where the gent has collected a cool USD 143,648 in earnings playing poker.

As Bosnia and Herzegovina take on Canada on Friday night, all eyes will be on the sidelines where Barbarez will shepherd the proceedings against the hosts in Group B.

Before he dragged B&H into the World Cup, and two summers before he engineered an ouster of beloved Italy from the World Cup, Barbarez had happily retired to Germany where he played plenty for Borussia Dortmund, Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen.

A 47-match veteran for B&H, he was quite adored at home. He had a coaching license, but never coached. Instead he played at poker tables, and reached World Series final table as an ex-professional.