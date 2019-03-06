Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur: When and where to watch the Champions League match, live streaming, time in IST

Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur Champions League Football Live Streaming: Mauricio Pochettino has tried his best to portray Tottenham Hotspur as the underdogs as they head to the Westfalenstadion to face Borussia Dortmund. The Argentine riled at the fact that Dortmund have had more preparation time than his side. The Germans do hold an advantage over Spurs in that respect as they have had an extra day of rest but one would argue that trailing 3-0 even before the kick off somewhat negates that.

Spurs were clinical in the first leg of this Round of 16 fixture and it leaves Dortmund with scripting a miracle of sorts. Marco Reus said that his team is ready for the fight, as he would be expected to say. Dortmund are a team that have taken the Bundesliga by storm this season and they would be looking to extend that run of form to the Champions League too.

The other match of the night is between Real Madrid and Ajax. Real have a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

When is the Champions League Round of 16 second leg between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund?

The Round of 16 match between Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled for kick off on early Wednesday morning in Indian time.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Champions League Round of 16 match between Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur?

The kickoff for Champions League Round of 16 match between Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League Round of 16 match between Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur being played?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur is being played at the Westfallenstadion or Signal Iduna Park Dortmund. It is the home ground of Borussia Dortmund.

Which channel will air the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund?

For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.