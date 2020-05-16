Follow Us:
Saturday, May 16, 2020
Borussia Dortmund rout Schalke 04 to close gap on Bayern Munich

Dortmund, who had won seven of their last eight games before the league was halted, picked up where they left off as Raphael Guerreiro scored twice while Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard added a goal each.

By: Reuters | Dortmund | Published: May 16, 2020 9:22:40 pm
Thorgan Hazard registered a goal and an assist against Schalke. (Source: AP Photo)

Borussia Dortmund thrashed traditional rivals Schalke 4-0 to close the gap on champions and leaders Bayern Munich to one point as the Bundesliga restarted on Saturday after a two-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The outcome of the match played with no spectators present left second-placed Dortmund on 54 points from 26 games, behind Bayern who visit Union Berlin on Sunday.

Dortmund, who had won seven of their last eight games before the league was halted in mid-March, picked up where they left off as Portugal midfielder Raphael Guerreiro scored twice while Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard added a goal each.

The hosts celebrated a first league win over Schalke since November 2015 while the visitors stretched their winless league run to eight games, having scored only twice in the process.

