Borussia Dortmund rout Schalke 04 to close gap on Bayern Munich

Thorgan Hazard registered a goal and an assist against Schalke. (Source: AP Photo) Thorgan Hazard registered a goal and an assist against Schalke. (Source: AP Photo)

Borussia Dortmund thrashed traditional rivals Schalke 4-0 to close the gap on champions and leaders Bayern Munich to one point as the Bundesliga restarted on Saturday after a two-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The outcome of the match played with no spectators present left second-placed Dortmund on 54 points from 26 games, behind Bayern who visit Union Berlin on Sunday.

Today’s 4-0 win marked Borussia Dortmund’s 800th Bundesliga victory! 👏 Let’s keep going 💛 pic.twitter.com/54qk0NNSeF — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 16, 2020

Dortmund, who had won seven of their last eight games before the league was halted in mid-March, picked up where they left off as Portugal midfielder Raphael Guerreiro scored twice while Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard added a goal each.

The hosts celebrated a first league win over Schalke since November 2015 while the visitors stretched their winless league run to eight games, having scored only twice in the process.

