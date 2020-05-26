Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live streaming: When and where to watch the match?

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live streaming: Bayern Munich are Bundesliga defending champions. (Reuters/File Photo) Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live streaming: Bayern Munich are Bundesliga defending champions. (Reuters/File Photo)

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live streaming: Borussia Dortmund will host rivals and current leaders Bayern Munich in a crucial encounter in the Bundesliga title race. Munich currently stand at the top of the table with a healthy four-point advantage and a win at the Signal Iduna Park would send them seven points clear and put them within touching distance of a record-extending eighth consecutive league crown. Dortmund, on the other hand, haven’t won the Bundesliga title since the days of Jurgen Klopp.

Both teams will enter the contest on the back of morale-boosting victories. While Bayern humbled Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2, Dortmund secured a tidy 2-0 win against Wolfsburg in their previous encounters.

When is the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Where is the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

What time does the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich begin?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich will broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich?

The live streaming of Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.

