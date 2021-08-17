Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich 2021 DFL Supercup final live streaming: When and where to watch

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich 2021 DFL Supercup final live streaming: Borussia Dortmund will host rivals and current Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in a the DFL-Super Final at the Signal Iduna Park. As is tradition, the Supercup sees the winners of the previous season’s DFB Cup take on the Bundesliga champions for the chance to lift the first silverware of the new campaign.

The key match-up to watch will be Erling Haaland vs. Robert Lewandowski. Comparisons between these two striker supremos have been building for a number of years – and will continue to do so given their scoring prowess.

Here is all you need to know about the finale-

When is the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich 2021 DFL Supercup?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich DFL Supercup final will take place on August 18, 2020.

Where is the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich 2021 DFL Supercup?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich DFL Supercup final will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

What time does the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich 2021 DFL Supercup final begin?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich DFL Supercup final will begin at 12 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich 2021 DFL Supercup final?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich DFL Supercup final will be broadcasted on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich 2021 DFL Supercup final?

The live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich DFL Supercup final will be available on Sony Liv.