scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Borussia Dortmund plans talks on Jude Bellingham’s future after World Cup

Bellingham is in England manager Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup. He has played 17 times for England, including nine of the team's last 10 games.

Jude Bellingham looks dejected after VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund Match. (REUTERS)

Borussia Dortmund is planning to hold talks with England midfielder Jude Bellingham about his future after the World Cup.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted the German club can’t offer Bellingham the same terms as the biggest European clubs might, in remarks shown Sunday by Bild TV, the television arm of Germany’s main tabloid. “We will hold talks now, as soon as (the World Cup in) Qatar is over, and then we’ll have a fundamental talk about what he would like,” Watzke said.

“He just needs to tell us if he’d like to stay or if he’d like to go. In both cases we’ll talk about it very pleasantly and reasonably together. In general we can imagine that he’d stay with us, but we can’t behave as if this topic wasn’t on the table.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“If he says ‘I’d like to do something else,’ then the really big (clubs) in Europe will be there and we can’t afford to fight financially.” The 19-year-old midfielder has been with Dortmund since 2020 and remains under contract until 2025.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the pastPremium
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the past
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers

Bellingham is in England manager Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup. He has played 17 times for England, including nine of the team’s last 10 games.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 09:49:05 pm
Next Story

Weapons supply for Sidhu Moosewala murder: Ludhiana police nominates gangster ‘hiding’ in US as accused

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 13: Latest News