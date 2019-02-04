Body found in wreckage of plane carrying Emiliano Sala

Air accident investigators say one body is visible in the sea in the wreckage of a plane that went missing carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala and his pilot.

Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were on board the small aircraft that disappeared from radar on Jan. 21 as it flew from Nantes, France, to Cardiff, Wales. Sala, who played for Nantes in France’s Ligue 1, had just been signed by Cardiff’s Premier League team.

Wreckage from the plane was located on Sunday.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch said Monday that in video footage from a remotely operated underwater vehicle, “one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage. The AAIB is now considering the next steps, in consultation with the families of the pilot and passenger, and the police.”