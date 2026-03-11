Bodo/Glimt’s Champions League run sparks debate over domestic postponements

Glimt's Jens Petter Hauge, center, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Inter Milan and Bodo Glimt, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb.24, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Bodo/Glimt’s superb Champions League run has drawn global praise but left their domestic rivals frustrated after several of their Norwegian league matches were postponed to accommodate the club’s European schedule. The club from north of the Arctic Circle have enjoyed a stellar run in Europe’s elite club competition, sneaking into the playoffs with stunning victories over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid before knocking out last season’s finalists Inter Milan with a 5-2 aggregate victory to reach ⁠the last ​16.

Glimt’s European success, however, has created logistical and scheduling challenges ahead of the new Norwegian season.

The Norwegian league campaign begins this weekend, but with Glimt facing Portuguese side Sporting in the Champions League last 16, their opening two domestic fixtures against Sarpsborg 08 and HamKam have been postponed with no new dates set.