Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Bobby Madley to referee Premier League game four years after sacking

Madley's brother Andy, who is also a referee, will take charge of Brighton & Hove Albion's home game against Chelsea on the same day.

Bobby Madley, formerly a Premier League referee, officiates a 4th division match in Oslo. (Reuters)

Bobby Madley will referee a Premier League match for the first time in four years on Saturday after losing his job over a controversial video in 2018.

Madley was sacked by the refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after sending a video mocking a disabled person to a friend. He returned to English football in 2020, taking charge of matches at League One and League Two level, and has officiated 10 games in the Championship this season. The 37-year-old is set to take charge of Brentford’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to a list of officials for weekend fixtures on the Premier League’s website.

Madley's brother Andy, who is also a referee, will take charge of Brighton & Hove Albion's home game against Chelsea on the same day.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 12:44:50 pm
