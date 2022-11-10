scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Blind Venezuelan boy converts World Cup sticker album into Braille

While customizing the collectible stickers, Filoramo said he also used transparent adhesive paper to write the names and numbers in Braille,

Sebastian Filoramo, 12, a visually impaired boy who adapted the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Panini card album to Braille, checks his album in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. (Reuters)

A blind 12-year-old Venezuelan soccer fan has found a way to participate in the craze of collecting World Cup soccer stickers, by adding Braille to them.

Sebastian Filoramo, from the western city of Barquisimeto, began the initiative with the support of his parents and school teacher a few months ago by buying and labeling the album stickers with a Braille machine. “My dad is a genius, he thinks of everything,” Filoramo, who lost his sight as a baby, said. “He told me: ‘Do you want to fill the album? Then let’s get it adapted.'”

While customizing the collectible stickers, Filoramo said he also used transparent adhesive paper to write the names and numbers in Braille, and then his father helped him with the glue on the edges of the squares to guide him to put the players’ cards inside the album.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

To complete the album for the Qatar World Cup, which kicks off on Nov. 20, some 600 stickers are needed. “Sebastian always comes up with brilliant ideas,” said Yohelis Nelo, the youngster’s teacher who helped him label the cards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front

“I agreed to help him, but I told him we had to finish the homework first,” she joked. Filoramo, wearing an Argentine national soccer jersey, said he still had “a lot of cards” to check off. His most exciting moment as a collector to date was when he finally found Argentine player Lionel Messi’s image among a pack of the stickers.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 10:15:03 pm
Next Story

Freddy song Kaala Jaadu teaser: Kartik Aaryan looks mysterious in this Pritam composition

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

England storm into World Cup final with 10-wicket rout of India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 10: Latest News