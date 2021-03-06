MLS investigating Inter Miami’s signing of Blaise Matuidi on free transfer

Major League Soccer (MLS) has launched a formal review of Inter Miami’s signing of French World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi in August, the league announced on Friday.

The David Beckham co-owned side recruited Matuidi on a free transfer after he left Italian champions Juventus in August.

MLS said in a statement that its investigation will centre on whether the signing complied with its salary budget and roster guidelines.

“MLS will not make further comment until the completion of its investigation,” the league added.

U.S. media quoted Inter Miami saying in a separate statement that they would fully engage with the league’s review process.

Matuidi, now 33, won three league titles at Juve after signing for the club in 2017. He played over 150 games for St Etienne from 2007-2011 before joining Paris St-Germain where he made more than 200 appearances and won four league titles.

Matuidi won the World Cup with France in 2018 in Russia, playing in the final when they beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.