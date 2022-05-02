Blackburn becomes first English football club to host Eid prayers at the stadium

Blackburn has become the first football club in England to host a mass prayer meeting marking the end of Ramadan. More than 1,500 people – both men and women – took to the pitch at Ewood Park with their prayer mats to celebrate Eid.

Worshippers arrived at the stadium shortly after 8.30am, with extra plastic sheeting needing to be put in place to accommodate numbers, as quoted by BBC news.

“Eid Mubarak from everyone at Blackburn Rovers,” Blackburn tweeted, along with a video showing people gathering on the pitch.

"We are very grateful for Blackburn Rovers to open their doors, literally, for us to pray on the pitch" Blackburn Rovers is the first English football club to host Eid prayers at the stadium

“This morning #Rovers became the first football club in the country to host Eid prayers on the pitch.”

A report from the Lancashire Telegraph stated that Buses had been laid on by organisers to encourage people to travel together to and from the stadium. Morning Eid prayers began as early as 6am at many mosques in the town with people then heading to the cemetery to pay respects to the deceased.