Monday, May 02, 2022
Blackburn becomes first English football club to host Eid prayers at the stadium

“Eid Mubarak from everyone at Blackburn Rovers,” Blackburn tweeted, along with a video showing people gathering on the pitch.

By: Sports Desk |
May 2, 2022 8:19:03 pm
“This morning #Rovers became the first football club in the country to host Eid prayers on the pitch,” Blackburn tweeted.

Blackburn has become the first football club in England to host a mass prayer meeting marking the end of Ramadan. More than 1,500 people – both men and women – took to the pitch at Ewood Park with their prayer mats to celebrate Eid.

Worshippers arrived at the stadium shortly after 8.30am, with extra plastic sheeting needing to be put in place to accommodate numbers, as quoted by BBC news.

“This morning #Rovers became the first football club in the country to host Eid prayers on the pitch.”

A report from the Lancashire Telegraph stated that Buses had been laid on by organisers to encourage people to travel together to and from the stadium. Morning Eid prayers began as early as 6am at many mosques in the town with people then heading to the cemetery to pay respects to the deceased.

