Black boxes found from Brazilian football team plane crash

Emergency workers have found the black boxes with flight data and cockpit voice recordings from a plane that crashed in the Colombian mountains with a Brazilian football team on board, officials have said. Luis Perez Gutierrez, the governor for Antioquia department in northwestern Colombia, where the charter flight went down, announced on Tuesday that the two black boxes had been located. Aviation officials later confirmed the find. Officials did not immediately say how long it would take to analyze their contents.

