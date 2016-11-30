Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Black boxes found from Brazilian football team plane crash

Luis Perez Gutierrez, the governor for Antioquia department in northwestern Colombia, where the charter flight went down, announced on Tuesday that the two black boxes had been located.

By: AFP | La Union | Updated: November 30, 2016 3:07:10 am
Top News

Emergency workers have found the black boxes with flight data and cockpit voice recordings from a plane that crashed in the Colombian mountains with a Brazilian football team on board, officials have said. Luis Perez Gutierrez, the governor for Antioquia department in northwestern Colombia, where the charter flight went down, announced on Tuesday that the two black boxes had been located. Aviation officials later confirmed the find. Officials did not immediately say how long it would take to analyze their contents.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 