Bizarre: Eric Cantona ‘confirms’ himself as Manchester United manager

In one of his trademark bizarre videos on social media, Manchester United legend Eric Cantona jokingly declared himself as the new manager of the club on Thursday.

Speaking alongside the caption ‘Breaking news!’, he said, “Hello my friends. I would like to tell you in exclusivity that I am the new manager of Manchester United. I will tell you later the names of my great staff. See you soon.”

Manchester United are currently in a state of turmoil after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager on Sunday. After overseeing yet another humiliating defeat, a 4-1 loss to Watford, Ole had walked over to the angry away fans and held both hands up in apology, before giving them a quick wave as if to say goodbye.

As the long-term successor to Solskjaer rumbles on, a lot of chatter was heard online that Ralf Rangnick, currently manager of sports and development for Lokomotiv Moscow is close to becoming the interim manager for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are in advanced talks with Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, as revealed by @David_Ornstein @lauriewhitwell earlier today 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC Deal not finalized yet – talks ongoing with Lokomotiv Moscow. Rangnick and Man Utd want to be respectful as he’s under contract. pic.twitter.com/wMFy9wseCE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2021

No final agreement has been reached yet but talks are ongoing with the former Leipzig coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

United has struggled to find stability since the 26-year reign of Alex Ferguson ended with him heading off into retirement in 2013 by lifting the Premier League trophy for a 13th time. Only three trophies of note have been won since then, with Louis van Gaal delivering the FA Cup in 2016 and José Mourinho the League Cup and Europa League the following year.